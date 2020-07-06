UFC 4 PS4: Release Date, Cover Star, PS5, Dual Entitlement, Price, Gameplay, Beta and more

The hype around EA’s next MMA game is building! But what can we expect on Sony’s current console?

UFC 4 is officially on the way, but what do we know about a PS4 version?

Keep reading for everything you need to know and more about the highly anticipated MMA title from EA.

UFC 4 has yet to receive an official release date, however we will be getting a reveal on 11 July.

Will it be on PS4?

While it’s still yet to be officially announced, it can be safely assumed that we’ll be seeing the game come to PS4.

UFC 3 was available to play on both Xbox One and PS4, so again, it seems likely we’ll see history repeat itself.

Who will be the Cover Star?

Recently, it was announced that there will be a closed beta for UFC 4, and the Microsoft store was updated with this image.

MODERN ICONS: The two fighters have a huge fan following

A tweet a while back from Ali Abdelaziz, who is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, stated that there were two people on the cover.

This image seemingly confirms that he was telling the truth, and it is looking increasingly likely that we’ll see Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya make the cover of UFC 4.

However, this is still speculation until we get an official confirmation.

Playable on PS5?

It is still unclear as to which PS4 titles will be playable on PS5 in general. It could be possible that UFC 4 will get the same dual entitlement treatment as FIFA 21 – as they are both EA titles.

Dual Entitlement would mean that you could purchase the game on PS4, and be able to play the PS5 version for free, should you upgrade to next-gen.

And if it’s like FIFA 21, that means your progress will carry over too.

The Notorious: Conor McGregor was the UFC 3 cover star

Price & Editions

As with most EA games, we could expect to see some different editions. In fact, much of the online MMA community has been creating fan-made editions in anticipation of the announcement.

We don’t have confirmation yet of the exact price, or the different editions, but we can make some predictions based on UFC 3.

UFC 3 fell around the £45.99 mark. It had a Standard Edition, and Champions Edition, which came with a selection of extra in-game bonuses.

Gameplay improvements

One area that the game’s fan-base seemingly wants to see improved is the grappling gameplay.

Grappling in UFC matches is now a very exciting, and technically impressive, element to the fights.

With fighters such as Nurmagomedov displaying dominant grappling prowess, we would love to see this reflected well in the game.

It’s been a few years since UFC 3, so we imagine there will be a ton of new and improved features for UFC 4 on PS4.

Screenshots

We were recently treated to the first official screenshot for UFC 4, check it out below!

FIRST SCREENS: Damage looks painfully realistic in this early screen

One thing you’ll no doubt notice is the realistic cut to the nose of one of the fighters.

With the advances in technology, we could well be seeing some of the most realistic damage effects to date.

Could UFC 4 be the most realistic version yet, and what else will be in store for us when it’s revealed? While we wait to find out on 11 July, be sure to check back for all the latest news right here.