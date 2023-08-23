Tekken 8 is the highly anticipated latest instalment in the long-standing and beloved fighting game franchise, co-developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Arika. With a new "Heat" gauge system and a greater focus on stage destruction, Tekken 8 is shaping up to surpass expectations!

During gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, cheers resounded as Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada and producer Michael Murray took to the stage, delivering a wealth of new information about Tekken 8, along with introducing a brand-new trailer.

Table of contents Tekken 8 release date Tekken 8 character roster New game mode in Tekken 8

After predominantly showcasing battle mechanics and new gameplay throughout the year, this trailer offered fans a sneak peek into the new single-player game mode, confirmed the return of numerous legacy characters, and unveiled the official launch date for Tekken 8.

Tekken 8 release date

Following torrents of leaks and speculation, Tekken fans finally got the closure they needed. It was confirmed during gamescom 2023 that Tekken 8 is set to be released early next year, on 26 January, 2024.

Platforms

Tekken 8 will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

However, the official system requirements for the PC version of the game are yet to be revealed, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further details.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Bandai Namco

Unfortunately, the game will not be available on PS4. Bandai Namco Entertainment has clarified that this choice stems from the game's meticulous design, which aims to maximise the potential of the latest generation consoles. The same goes for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.

Tekken 8 character roster

To the delight of many fans, the Tekken 8 overview trailer officially announced that there will be a total of 32 characters available at the launch of Tekken 8.

Fan-favourite fighters such as Yoshimitsu, Jun Kazama, Nina Williams, Steve Fox, Ling Xiaoyu, Shaheen, and more are making their return.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Bandai Namco Yoshimitsu is coming back!

Additionally, six brand-new faces will be joining the roster, including the Peruvian newcomer Azucena, whose evasive abilities are already winning fans over following her reveal at Evo 2023.

To sum up, here is a list of all confirmed characters that will join Tekken 8's roster:

Alisa Bosconovitch Hwoarang Lee Chaolan Paul Phoenix Asuka Kazama Jack-8 Leo Kliesen Raven Azucena Jin Kazama Leroy Smith Reina Bryan Fury Jun Kazama Lili Shaheen Claudio Serafino Kazuya Mishima Ling Xiaoyu Steve Fox Devil Jin King Marshall Law Victor Dragunov Kuma Nina Williams Yoshimitsu Feng Wei Lars Alexandersson Panda Zafina

New game mode in Tekken 8

On top of that, the trailer also unveiled an exciting new single-player game mode coming to Tekken 8, called Arcade Quest.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Bandai Namco Tekken 8 new game mode, Arcade Quest

Interestingly, this upcoming game mode bears similarities to Virtua Fighter 4 Evolution's quest mode, as it revolves around the competitive arcade scene and incorporates "AI-infused learning aspects". Players will have the opportunity to create a chibi-style avatar and engage in heated battles against various opponents within an in-game arcade setting.

Interested in learning more about Tekken 8? We've got you covered. Find out what transpired during EVO 2023, and familiarise yourself with the newest roster additions, Azucena and Raven.