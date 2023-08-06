Tekken 8 Reveals Azucena and Raven

Evo 2023 is more than hype for good fighting game matches, there are also amazing reveals for upcoming games, such as Tekken 8 getting two new characters - Azucena and Raven.

Tekken 8 promises to revolutionise the franchise by putting emphasis on offence with the Heat system, and with the recent Closed Beta Test, fans got a taste of what they could expect when it eventually releases.

During Evo 2023 Sunday finals, we got a glimpse of two characters that will be available in Tekken 8. The franchise newcomer Azucena and series veteran Raven.

Peruvian newcomer Azucena to debut in Tekken 8

First up is Azucena, a fighter hailing from South America, specifically Peru, and who has a special infatuation with coffee. Take a look at her reveal trailer down below.

Her fighting style seems to focus on speed and dexterity, showcasing several ways to mix-up your opponent with different fakeouts. Definitely fun to watch!

Raven makes his long-awaited return in Tekken 8

Raven has been absent from the game as a playable character since Tekken 6. You may think that's not a long time, however, keep in mind T6 came out in 2009, over 14 years ago at this point.

If you were dazzled by Azucena's playstyle, Raven will knock your socks off with some of the sickest-looking movement and flashiest moves we've seen in a Tekken 8 character thus far. Check out his reveal trailer down below.

All Tekken 8 confirmed characters

With the reveal of both Azucena and Raven, the roster for Tekken 8 looks like this at the moment:

Jin Kazama

Kazuya Mishima

Jun Kazama

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

Jack-8

King

Lars Alexandersson

Nina Williams

Asuka Kazama

Ling Xiaoyu

Leroy Smith

Lili

Claudio Serafino

Azucena

Raven

