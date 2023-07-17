Is Tekken 8 on PS4?

Bandai Namco Entertainment is developing the newest edition of one of the most iconic fighting franchises, as Tekken 8 will be out soon. Alongside an official release date, which is still unconfirmed, the fans are eager to know on which platforms they can play the game.

The next instalment of the legendary game could take the series to a whole new level, according to franchise boss Katsuhiro Harada.

The fans must be pretty excited about Tekken 8. In the following article, we will look at some important news about the title.

Will Tekken 8 be available for PS4?

Unfortunately, we have bad news for players who are still gaming on a PS4. Tekken 8 will not be available for PS4 as developers decided to skip a PS4 iteration. Also, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch are excluded. Although the decision to leave PS4 is not a good idea from the financial aspect, as many people are still playing on this platform, Tekken 8 is built for the current new-gen with no technical restraints.

Bandai Namco Entertainment turned to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X instead. That’s when it comes to consoles. PC gamers, on the other hand, will be happy to know that Tekken 8 is coming to PC. However, we still don’t know the official system requirements.

With the focus on next-gen gaming stronger than ever before, Tekken 8 and some other major gaming franchises are slowly abandoning last-gen consoles. Sadly, the previous Sony Play Station console is one of them.

What is Tekken 8 story, and what’s new?

The Tekken series is known for having the longest-running story in a video game. The previous instalment gave a hint about a new story. In Tekken 8, the main focus is on the father and son. Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazamaare are the story’s protagonists.

Although the graphics on PS5 will be better and Tekken 8 fans will enjoy it, it's actually the SSD that is a game-changer and will enhance gamers’ experience.

As you can see in the trailer above, there are improved details such as tornadoes and dynamic waves, a storm rendering in real-time, a massive tanker that gradually breaks apart, etc. Still, these effects are a work in progress. We have to wait and see how the new special effects work in the game.

Tekken 8 release date

There are a lot of speculations surrounding the Tekken 8 release date. It was expected to be out by the end of 2023, but it seems the game will most likely launch in early 2024. We will get back to you when we know more information.