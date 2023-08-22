Tekken 8 Release Date and New Game Mode Revealed at Gamescom 2023

During the much-anticipated Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, cheers resounded as Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada and producer Michael Murray took the stage, delivering a ton of new information about Tekken 8.

After predominantly showcasing battle mechanics and new gameplay throughout the year, the brand-new Tekken 8 trailer is generating a lot of hype within the fighting game community. It provided fans with a sneak peek into the new single-player game mode, confirmed the return of numerous beloved characters, and unveiled the official launch date for Tekken 8 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X platforms.

New Tekken 8 gamescom 2023 trailer

To the delight and surprise of Tekken fans, the Tekken 8 overview trailer began with the announcement that there will be a total of 32 characters available at the launch of Tekken 8. Fan favourites such as Yoshimitsu, Nina Williams, Steve Fox, Ling Xiaoyu, Raven, and more are making their grand return.

The trailer also unveiled a new single-player game mode called Arcade Quest. This upcoming game mode bears similarities to Virtua Fighter 4 Evolution's quest mode, as it revolves around the competitive arcade scene and incorporates "AI-infused learning aspects”. Players will have the opportunity to create a chibi-style avatar and engage in battles against various opponents within an in-game arcade setting.

Tekken 8 is set to be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on 26 January 26 2024.