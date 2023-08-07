All Evo 2023 Results

Evo 2023 did not disappoint. Right from the first day we saw many incredible matches, shocking upsets, and glimpses at the future of fighting games with reveals like Project L's Yasuo, more Tekken 8 characters, and more.

Still, the most important thing for fans is seeing who comes out on top in their favourite game, especially since Evo 2023 is the debut of Street Fighter 6 and the final time we could potentially see other crowd-pleasing titles like Tekken 7.

In total, eight main games were selected to compete at Evo 2023. Based on the number of entrants, four of those were played on Sunday, aptly dubbed Sunday Finals for most.

Still, even the Saturday finals had tons of exciting moments worth remembering. Having said that, let's take a look at the final results of Evo 2023.

Evo 2023 Top 6 results

For this year, all Evo 2023 main events transitioned from a Top 8 to a Top 6 setting to save time since previous years the event had faced massive scheduling issues.

With that said, here are all the Top 6 results for all main Evo 2023 games.

Street Fighter 6

1st.- AngryBird: $20k

2nd.- MenaRD: $15k

3rd.- PunkDaGod: $10k

4th.- Tokido: $7k

5th.- Haitani: $4k

5th.- Kakeru: $4k

Guilty Gear Strive

1st.- Leffen: $10k

2nd.- NBNHMR: $5K

3rd.- Daru_I-NO: $3.7k

4th.- UMISHO: $2.5k

5th.- Tyurara: $1.5k

5th.- Verix. $1.5k

Tekken 7

1st.- Arslan Ash: $10k

2nd.-AO: $5k

3rd.- ULSAN: $3.7k

4th.- Genghis D0n: $2.5k

5th.-Meo-IL: $1.5k

5th.-Anakin: $1.5k

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3

1st.- Jibrill: $10k

2nd.- Evasion: $5k

3rd.- Kane Blueriver: $3.7k

4th.- Liberal Terminator: $2.5k

5th.-Mundank: $1.5k

5th.-Spartan Throne: $2.5k

Dragon Ball FighterZ

1st.- Hikari: $10k

2nd.- Yasha: $5k

3rd.- Nitro: $3.7k

4th.-Gropis: $2.5k

5th.- Kite: $1.5k

5th.- Garlic Bread: $1.5k

The King of Fighters XV

1st.- Xiao Hai: $10k

2nd.- E.T: $5k

3rd.- mok: $3.7k

4th.- Wero Asamiya: $2.5k

5th.- MadKof: $1.5k

5th.- Lacid: $1.5k

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

1st.- Moai: $10k

2nd.- Dai: $5k

3rd.-Jimmyjtran: $3.7k

4th.- Jing: $2.5k

5th.- KR_WrestlingMan: $1.5k

5th.- ScrawtVermillion: $1.5k

Mortal Kombat 11

1st.- Ninjakilla_212: $10k

2nd.- Nicolas: $5k

3rd.- Scorpionprocs: $3.7k

4th.- A F0xy Grampa: $2.5k

5th.- TheMightyUnjust: $1.5k

5th.- Xombat: $1.5k

