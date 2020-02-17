Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse Review: The Pinnacle of Wireless Mice

Logitech G has been making waves in gaming over the last few years, with the release of their new TKL gaming keyboard, which is considered one of the best gaming keyboards out there right now.

However, in Summer 2018, Logitech dominated the gaming mice sector, with the release of the G Pro Wireless.

When it comes to gaming mice, there aren’t options out there, and if you decide to go on the cheaper side you may pay the price in performance.

Logitech G sent one over our way to check out, so take a look at our review below!

Basic Info

Priced at $149.99 / £129.99

80g

1 ms report rate

16,000 Max DPI

Height: 125.0 mm

Width: 63.5 mm

Depth: 40.0 mm

Battery Life: 48-60 Hours

First Impressions

Logitech has been known for its sleek designs and the G Pro Wireless is no exception.

The G Pro Wireless will immediately shock you with its weight, being one of the lightest wireless mice on the market (80g).

WIRELESS: The G Pro Wireless has a massive battery.

Having come from using a 67g mouse for the last six months, the additional 13g was barely noticeable.

The Logitech “LIGHTSPEED USB receiver” simply looks like a USB when you first see it in the box.

However, attaching this to the charging cable will increase the wireless range.

Wireless Function

The whole point of the G Pro Wireless is the unlimited wireless functionality.

Wireless gaming mice are becoming more popular as games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends require more mouse movement than ever.

SENSOR: The Go Pro’s Hero sensor is one of the best in gaming!

The G Pro’s wireless function works perfectly, with no delays or stutters during elongated periods of use

The ability to sit back and have the mouse on the edge of your desk is also a big plus – it really is all about convenience, and the G Pro is definitely the king of this.

Ergonomics

This is perhaps the only downfall of the G Pro Wireless but may vary from player to player.

PIXEL: Check out this limited edition G Pro!

Coming over from the Glorious Model D (one of the best ergonomic mice out there right now) the G Pro wireless does an decent job but it is not perfect.

Although you will not experience discomfort while using the mouse, it does not mould to your hand as other mice do.

It may not be the most ergonomic mouse out there, but it still fits nicely in the palm of your hand.

Scroll Wheel and Buttons

The G Pro Wireless has the option to take the side buttons off one side and swap them over to the other side.

This is particularly useful for left-handed users as it is rare for a mouse to include this option. You can also use all four side buttons at one time.

LOW PROFILE -The mouse slopes perfectly to one’s hand.

The side buttons themselves are good – they are very tactile and responsive, sticking out enough to press easily.

The two main mouse buttons are also great – they feature the same tactile feel and although they are not ergonomic, you never feel like you are sliding off of a button.

They offer good feedback for fps titles and have an established noise to them as well.

The scroll wheel of the G Pro Wireless is perhaps the most complex part of this mouse.

The texturized rubber along the scroll wheel has a nice feel and is better than most scroll wheels on the market.

Other Features

The G Pro Wireless has a fully customizable UI.

Logitech’s software enables you to access all the settings within the G Pro, including configuring specific button layouts and lightning patterns for each game.

The mouse also features two notes of RGB on the surface, and the Logitech G logo on the front can be changed to a wide array of colours and cycles.

The G Pro Wireless also comes with a charging cable – the same one that also comes with most of their products such as the G703.

Final Thoughts

The Logitech G Pro Wireless is by far the best wireless gaming mouse on the market right now.

The long-lasting battery combined with flawless wireless functionality is the best in the industry.

The combination of solid ergonomics, easy to use UI and additional features means the G Pro Wireless is in a class of its own.

Quality: 4.5/5

Ergonomics: 4/5

Buttons: 4.5/5

Wireless: 4.8/5

Overall: 4.6/5

