Every major game delay we’ve seen in 2020 – Rainbow Six Quarantine, The Last of Us 2, Watch Dogs Legion & more

2020 hasn’t exactly kicked off the way gamers wanted it to.

We’ve been hit with a series of high-profile game delays, most notably for Cyberpunk 2077, DOOM Eternal and Dying Light 2.

Some of these games have been delayed indefinitely, while others have been given a new release date or just a release window.

Continue reading for all the latest details we have.

The Last of Us 2

Considering how developers Naughty Dog set up an event to unveil the release date for this game, it was pretty heartbreaking to see it get knocked back.

TIL DEATH DO US PART: New character Dina is a love interest of Ellie

Gamers can now expect to see The Last of Us 2 release on 29 May 2020.

Dying Light 2

As if Dying Light 2‘s ‘Spring 2020’ release date was not elusive enough, we have now heard that Techland’s flagship title has been delayed indefinitely, with no new release date given.

IT AINT SAFE: The gameplay trailer features plenty of combat

With no word on a new release date, it might be a long wait for us to be reacquainted with Kyle Crane and the city of Harram.

READ MORE: Xbox Series X: Absolutely Everything we know so far

Stay tuned for our updates.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Judging from all of the available information on the game, the next Watch Dogs entry was going to take us to the streets of a post-Brexit London to join a hacker group.

POST-BREXIT: The game is set in a futuristic London

However, Ubisoft has pushed back the release date to a ‘2020-2021’ window.

READ MORE: Take a look at the Watch Dogs Legion Trailer

This wasn’t the news that gamers wanted, but this delay has been implemented to ensure more development on a game that needs it.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps was delayed quietly by Microsoft, but only by around a month.

BACK WITH A BANG: Ori will return (eventually) in a sequel to the original game

Though we were meant to see it in February, the latest trailer indicated that it will launch in March instead.

No Statements have been made yet, so stay tuned for our updates.

DOOM Eternal

Doom was supposed to release initially in November 2019, but it was pushed back by Bethesda Softworks to 20 March 2020.

MARAUDER: One of the demons (easily recognised by their massive horns) features in the latest trailer

This means that Doom now shares a release date with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, two games that sit at opposite ends of the gaming spectrum.

Gods & Monsters

Coming from the same developers as Assasin’s Creed Odyssey, Gods & Monsters is another game that allegedly needs more time in order to reach the developers’ standards.

WORTH THE WAIT: It’s going to be an awfully long time before this stunning game makes it to consoles

We can expect to see Gods & Monsters any time between now and March 2021, so prepare for a wait.

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers was supposed to be with us by mid-May 2020, but it has been delayed by a number of months.

NEW CHARACTER: Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel evades an attack in the new trailer

The developer, Crystal Dynamics, wants the game to reach their high standards, so they were not comfortable with putting the game out in its current state.

Other games

Besides the games that were just mentioned, there are in fact MORE games that have had their launch dates tinkered with.

Don’t expect to see Cyberpunk 2077 or the Final Fantasy 7 remake for a while, and the same goes for Iron Man VR, Skull & Bones and Vampire: The Masquerade.

We will be back with all the updates on these games as we receive them.

READ MORE: Best Cloud Games coming in 2020