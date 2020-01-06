PS5 Reddit: Controllers leak, more devkit images & Xbox Series X latest

The PS5 arrives later this year, but unlike the Xbox Series X, we are being kept in the dark of the appearance of the new Sony console.

That said, leaks have been making their way onto the web, as the gaming community tries to put the pieces together on the next-gen platform.

Images first appeared of the devkit for the PS5 back in November, but this is not expected to be what the new console looks like.

We now get a closer view at how the new DualShock 5 controllers will look like.

Reddit leaked images

Spotted by eagle-eyed Reddit user Browning9978, we have a close up of the DualShock 5 controller.

First posted on Facebook by someone named Patrick, he had the pleasure of cleaning a prototype of the PS5.

The new PS5 controllers are allegedly larger than their predecessors, due to more features coming to the gamepad.

Much like the vibrations of DualShock, there will be greater feedback from the controller, including levels of resistance that reflect the game you are playing.

Trekking through mud or sand? Expect the joysticks to be tougher to move. Flying through the air? Then you should just breeze through without any trouble.

What about the Xbox Series X controller?

Microsoft confirmed the new Xbox will arrive later this year, revealing the Xbox Series X family.

It promises to be far more powerful than the Xbox One X, which currently sits as the flagship current-gen console in Microsoft’s Xbox family.

Here we go through everything we know about the controller and what we would like to see.

The new Xbox Wireless Controller isn’t a far cry from the existing Xbox One version.

Bumpers and rumble triggers remain, but Microsoft claims the pad’s “size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people”.

This means it’s ever so slightly smaller than before.

Elsewhere, a PS4-style ‘share’ button, making it easier to upload clips and screenshots is featured, while the D-pad has transitioned from a cross shape to a circle style similar to that of the Elite controller’s.

The new controller comes with the Xbox Series X consoles, but are also compatible with Windows PCs and the Xbox One.