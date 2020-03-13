FIFA 20 Icon Swaps 3: Release date, player predictions, card design, Reddit leaks & more

FIFA 20 Icon Swaps 3: Release date, player pred...

*WATCH* F1 2020 Australian Grand Prix cancelled: McLaren withdrawal, coronavirus, FIA, F1 2019, setup, what next, & more

*WATCH* F1 2020 Australian Grand Prix cancelled...

MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty: The best option in your Legend Diamond Choice Pack

MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty: The best optio...

E3 2020 Cancelled: Square Enix explore options to showcase 2020 games– Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdom Hearts 3 & more

E3 2020 Cancelled: Square Enix explore options ...

GTA Online: Is The Vigilante worth it? Specs, upgrades, performance, price, review & more

GTA Online: Is The Vigilante worth it? Specs, u...

MLB The Show 20 Review: A home run of a game

MLB The Show 20 Review: A home run of a game...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: MrSavage Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: MrSavage Player Profil...

Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to revive NFL Blitz/Street

Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to...

FIFA 20: 88 Kai Havertz In-Form Player Review

FIFA 20: 88 Kai Havertz In-Form Player Review...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: 72hrs Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: 72hrs Player Profile: ...

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, teams, features, game modes, Volta, Career Mode, gameplay, Next Gen & more

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, teams, features, ga...

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, solo challenges, programs, trophies, packs, update, OVR, cards, & more

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, s...

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Playable Zelda, Multiplayer Co-Op, Switch & everything else we know

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Traile...

FIFA 21: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, Cover Star, FUT Icons, Pro Clubs, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X, Cross-Platform & more

FIFA 21: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Career Mo...

FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Promo COUNTDOWN: Release date, time, kit, Objectives, SBCs & more

FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Promo COUNTDOWN:...

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Map, leaks, release date, gameplay, plot, PS5, Xbox Series X and everything you need to know

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Map, leaks, re...

Other RealTech

E3 2020 Cancelled: Square Enix explore options to showcase 2020 games– Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdom Hearts 3 & more

The hype is building for what will be one of the most memorable exhibitions in recent years.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 13, 2020

At the start of this week, E3 2020 was still going ahead as if nothing was wrong.

But then the seemingly inevitable happened, and all the hype that was building for what was going to be one of the most memorable exposition in recent years seemed to diminish, instantly.

E3 has served as a place where the likes of MicrosoftNintendo and other major technology companies tend to announce their upcoming hardware and titles.

Now, Sony‘s decision to sit the show out in revolt has been rendered totally pointless.

With that in mind, here’s what Square Enix has planned for their 2020 releases.

NOW WATCH BELOW: What's going on in the world of mobile gaming?!

Latest Statement

With Final Fantasy VII Remake set to release next month, their biggest title at the show would have been Marvel’s Avengers.

It will be interesting to see if publishers decide to hold their own digital events, or if a curated, digital version of E3 will go ahead.

Nintendo’s E3 presentations switched to a digital format quite a few years ago, and fans have been happy with the results.

Ubisoft and Microsoft have both indicated that they will do something similar this year, so fans will not be completely left in the dark.

Upcoming Games

Square Enix is set to deliver a bunch of titles this year, from a host different genres.

On top of the Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers, two Kingdom Hearts titles will release this year, with one set to launch in ‘Spring 2020’.

Continue below for the details.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind & ‘Project Xehanort’

A new Kingdom Hearts game is on its way ‘surprisingly soon’, but not before the Kingdom Hearts experience hits iOS and Android.

ASSEMBLE: The Pixar universe combines forces to take down an insidious enemy

The most recent instalment, Kingdom Hearts 3, follows the story of a young boy (Sora) trying to stop the Heartless from taking over the universe.

Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to start with, but the game includes characters from Pixar worlds Toy Story, Tangled, Monsters Inc, Frozen, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about both upcoming Kingdom Hearts games

To add to this, an all-new Kingdom Hearts mobile game is hitting iOS and Android mobile devices in Spring 2020, and ‘Project Xehanort’ is the working title for the game.

Besides the Spring release window, nothing else was revealed about Project Xehanort on Twitter. 

We hope that Square Enix can address the growing complaints list from the game’s loyal following, and deliver a satisfying storyline to the masses.

Avengers

It’s been close to two years since the first rumours of a Marvel’s Avengers game, so it’s fair to say it’s been a long time coming – even if we need to wait a little longer.

ARMAGEDDON: The game is kicked off with the events of A-Day, where the Avengers are targetted and snuffed out by Taskmaster

Following the release date delay, the hype around the game is at an all-time high, especially with the new gameplay trailer showing off footage from co-op missions.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Avengers game

At the E3 2019 showcase, it was revealed that the Marvel’s Avengers will hit PC, Stadia, Xbox One and PS4 on September 4, 2020.

It looks like the core heroes you can play as are Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and The Hulk. Each hero has their own unique combat style that caters to their varying strengths and abilities.

Ms. Marvel, who was only introduced as a playable character at last year’s New York Comic-Con, attempts to reunite the Avengers five years after they were blamed for the destruction of San Francisco.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Officially announced at E3 2015, we now know a fair bit about the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

THE RETURN: The most famous RPG series to ever exist will be back in 2020 with an epic remake

Square Enix showed the game off properly for the first time at their E3 2019 showcase, and we’ve since been treated to a regular drip of trailers.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Nintendo’s E3 2020 games list

The remake will be a multipart game with instalments and DLC being released separately, and it will feature significantly different story points from the original.

The famous RPG will only feature on the PS4, launching on April 10, 2020.

There’s even a new combat system that incorporates real-time and turn-based features – what more could you want from a remake!

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

Leave a Reply

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.