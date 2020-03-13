E3 2020 Cancelled: Square Enix explore options to showcase 2020 games– Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdom Hearts 3 & more

The hype is building for what will be one of the most memorable exhibitions in recent years.

At the start of this week, E3 2020 was still going ahead as if nothing was wrong.

But then the seemingly inevitable happened, and all the hype that was building for what was going to be one of the most memorable exposition in recent years seemed to diminish, instantly.

E3 has served as a place where the likes of Microsoft, Nintendo and other major technology companies tend to announce their upcoming hardware and titles.

Now, Sony‘s decision to sit the show out in revolt has been rendered totally pointless.

With that in mind, here’s what Square Enix has planned for their 2020 releases.

Latest Statement

With Final Fantasy VII Remake set to release next month, their biggest title at the show would have been Marvel’s Avengers.

It will be interesting to see if publishers decide to hold their own digital events, or if a curated, digital version of E3 will go ahead.

Nintendo’s E3 presentations switched to a digital format quite a few years ago, and fans have been happy with the results.

Ubisoft and Microsoft have both indicated that they will do something similar this year, so fans will not be completely left in the dark.

Upcoming Games

Square Enix is set to deliver a bunch of titles this year, from a host different genres.

On top of the Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers, two Kingdom Hearts titles will release this year, with one set to launch in ‘Spring 2020’.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind & ‘Project Xehanort’

A new Kingdom Hearts game is on its way ‘surprisingly soon’, but not before the Kingdom Hearts experience hits iOS and Android.

ASSEMBLE: The Pixar universe combines forces to take down an insidious enemy

The most recent instalment, Kingdom Hearts 3, follows the story of a young boy (Sora) trying to stop the Heartless from taking over the universe.

Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to start with, but the game includes characters from Pixar worlds Toy Story, Tangled, Monsters Inc, Frozen, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

To add to this, an all-new Kingdom Hearts mobile game is hitting iOS and Android mobile devices in Spring 2020, and ‘Project Xehanort’ is the working title for the game.

Besides the Spring release window, nothing else was revealed about Project Xehanort on Twitter.

We hope that Square Enix can address the growing complaints list from the game’s loyal following, and deliver a satisfying storyline to the masses.

Avengers

It’s been close to two years since the first rumours of a Marvel’s Avengers game, so it’s fair to say it’s been a long time coming – even if we need to wait a little longer.

ARMAGEDDON: The game is kicked off with the events of A-Day, where the Avengers are targetted and snuffed out by Taskmaster

Following the release date delay, the hype around the game is at an all-time high, especially with the new gameplay trailer showing off footage from co-op missions.

At the E3 2019 showcase, it was revealed that the Marvel’s Avengers will hit PC, Stadia, Xbox One and PS4 on September 4, 2020.

It looks like the core heroes you can play as are Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and The Hulk. Each hero has their own unique combat style that caters to their varying strengths and abilities.

Ms. Marvel, who was only introduced as a playable character at last year’s New York Comic-Con, attempts to reunite the Avengers five years after they were blamed for the destruction of San Francisco.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Officially announced at E3 2015, we now know a fair bit about the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

THE RETURN: The most famous RPG series to ever exist will be back in 2020 with an epic remake

Square Enix showed the game off properly for the first time at their E3 2019 showcase, and we’ve since been treated to a regular drip of trailers.

The remake will be a multipart game with instalments and DLC being released separately, and it will feature significantly different story points from the original.

The famous RPG will only feature on the PS4, launching on April 10, 2020.

There’s even a new combat system that incorporates real-time and turn-based features – what more could you want from a remake!