UPDATED* Black Friday 2019: The best PS4 Deals – games, accessories, PS4 Pro & more

Black Friday is finally here and with the PS5 dropping next year, there were always going to be some great savings on PS4 consoles and games.

The best deals so far

There are some great bundles still available in the UK and US following the launch of FIFA 20 and Modern Warfare.

GAME is currently offering a great PS4 bundle, featuring Modern Warfare and The Division 2 (amongst a long list of other leading titles) for just £209.99.

It looks like Amazon are picking up the slack in the US, offering a PS4 Pro and Modern Warfare bundle for just $399.99.

PS Store deals

A load of deals have just dropped on the PlayStation Store.

Flagship titles like Gods of War 3: Remastered going for as little as £15.99.

Games

Last year we saw some amazing deals on games.

Gamers could buy FIFA 19 with a PS4 for just £219.99, and smaller title bundles were slipping below the £200 mark.

One of the biggest deals saw God of War drop to £20.99, while a range of bundles featuring Red Dead Redemption 2 also proved to be top picks

This year, there are already some great deals on individual video games, with GAME listing sale items on their website.

PSVR deals

Black Friday PSVR sales seem all-but-guaranteed, as there have been some amazing PSVR Black Friday deals in the past.

A PSVR Mega Pack was on sale for as low as £200 last year, so there is a strong possibility that Sony's new PSVR Mega Pack will see it's £300 pricetag get slashed this November.

This updated version contains VR Worlds, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Everybody's Golf and Resident Evil 7.

The PSVR Starter Pack will be under £200, but won't feature as much playable content.

With the PS4 and PS4 Pro expected to drop considerably in price, this could be the best time to get back up to date before the jump to next-gen in 2020.

