FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Wonderkid Defensive Midfielders (CDMs) to buy - Tonali, Florentino & more

The holding midfielder role is one of the toughest positions to perfect in the world game.
Discipline, positioning, tackling and passing is all needed to be a top defensive midfielder, meaning it will require a number of seasons on the professional circuit to get even close to the world's best.
In this piece we look at ALL the best wonderkid CDMs in FIFA 20 – these players are aged between 16 to 19 at the start of the Career mode season and have the highest potential ratings amongst young players.
Note that players can outgrow their potentials if they put in excellent performances on a consistent basis, and if club morale is maintained at a high level.
Sandro Tonali (OVR
75 – POT 89)
Age: 19
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Brescia
Country: Italy
Work Rate: Medium/ High
Best stats: 82 Acceleration, 80 Long Passing, 79 Strength
Value: £12.2 million (Release Clause: £29.5 million)
Wage: £6,000 a week
Sandro Tonali plays for Serie A side Brescia, and is already being hailed as the next Andrea Pirlo following a string of impressive performances in the Italian league. With an excellent ability to read the game, Tonali usually plays as a deep-sitting playmaker.
The Italian has impressive acceleration, passing and physical attributes and a Potential Rating of 89. With Tonali set to become one of Italy’s future stars, he will cost you £25 million and £25,000 a week in wages.
Florentino Morris Luis (OVR 76 – POT 87)
Age: 19
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Benfica
Country: Portugal
Work Rate: Medium/ High
Best stats: 78 Standing Tackle, 78 Interceptions, 77 Stamina
Value: £10.8 million (Release Clause: £23.8 million)
Wage: £6,000 a week
Florentino is no stranger to success, having won the European U17 Championship in 2016 and the U19 Championship in 2018. His high defensive work rate makes him the ideal holding midfielder for your squad, and he will continue to grow into the role with his impressive tackling and interception stats.
Pay his release clause of £23.8 million and increase his wages to £18,000 a week to secure his services.
Oliver Skipp (OVR 67 – POT 84)
Age: 18
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Country: England
Work Rate: Medium/ High
Best stats: 73 Short Passing, 67 Acceleration, 68 Stamina
Value: £1.3 million (Release Clause: £3.3 million)
Wage: £5,000 a week
The English holding midfielder had an impressive pre-season in Asia, and put in a shift in Spurs’ 1-1 draw against Manchester City early in September. His high defensive work-rate combined with his strong movement attributes make him an excellent choice for your squad.
Skipp will set you back just £2 million and a weekly wage of £10,000.
James Sands (OVR 66 – POT 86)
Age: 18
Positions: CDM, CB
Club: New York City FC
Country: USA
Work Rate: Medium/ High
Best stats: 69 Standing Tackle, 68 Interceptions, 67 Ball
Control
Value: £1.1 million (Release Clause: £2.8 million)
Wage: £900 a week
NYC FC's first homegrown player James Sands had a breakout season for the club last year, but has missed the start of the 2019-20 season after suffering a broken collarbone in mid-August.
Sands’ potential of 86 makes him one of the best young prospects in FIFA 20. You can secure him by activating his release clause of £2.8 million and increasing his wage to £6,000 a week.
Ludovit Reis (OVR 70 – POT 83)
Age: 19
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Barcelona
Country: Netherlands
Work Rate: Medium/ High
Best stats: 82 Jumping, 75 Interceptions, 73 Stamina
Value: £2.8 million (Release Clause: £7.5 million)
Wage: £26,000 a week
Reis' game time for Barcelona B’s means that Reis has some great experience under his belt.
The Dutchman is an aerial battle specialist, with a jumping stat of 82 and interceptions of 75. The defensive midfielder clearly reads the game well and could be the a vital addition to your squad if you pay his release clause of £7.5 million and £26,000 a week wage.
Edwin Cerrillo (OVR 64 – POT 83)
Age: 18
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: FC Dallas
Country: USA
Work Rate: Medium/ Medium
Best stats: 71 Balance, 71 Stamina, 71 Short Passing
Value: £788,000 (Release Clause: £1.7 million)
Wage: £900 a week
Edwin Cerrillo signed a ‘Homegrown’ player contract with FC Dallas in February 2019, and made his debut in a 2-0 win over LA Galaxy in March.
His balance, stamina and short passing stats are all over 70, so he is well equipped for life in the middle of the pitch. You'll have to activate Cerrillo's £1.7 million release clause and up his wages to £4,000 a week to sign him.
Han-Noah Massengo (OVR 63 – POT 83)
Age: 17
Positions: CDM
Club: Bristol
Country: France
Work Rate: Medium/ Medium
Best stats: 76 balance, 69 Sprint Speed, 68 Acceleration
Value: £608,000 (Release Clause: £1.8 million)
Wage: £900 a week
Han-Noah Massengo could be a future star, or at least that's what his FIFA 20 potential suggests. Massengo has medium attacking and defensive work rates, making for a balanced midfielder.
Bristol signed the young midfielder this summer and he has already become integral to the team, completing 569 minutes over seven league appearances. Activating his £1.8 release clause and paying him wages of £4,000 a week will ensure the Frenchman signs for your club.
Andres Perea (OVR 63 – POT 83)
Age: 18
Positions:
CDM, CM
Club:
Atletico Nacional
Country: Colombia
Work Rate: Medium/ Medium
Best stats: 74 Acceleration, 72 Stamina, 68 Agility
Value: £653,000 (Release Clause: £1.6 million)
Wage: £900 a week
The Colombian 18-year-old Andres Perea has a very impressive potential rating of 83, despite his current overall rating of 63. His strongest attributes are his stamina, acceleration and agility, which will be useful for Atletico Nacional this year.
Perea will cost you £1.2 million and £4,000 a week in wages.
James Garner (OVR 63 – POT 83)
Age: 18
Positions: CDM, CM, CB
Club: Manchester United
Country: England
Work Rate: Medium/ High
Best stats: 66 Acceleration, 65 Composure, 64 Penalties
Value: £650,000 (Release Clause: £1.9 million)
Wage: £4,000 a week
A product of the Manchester United youth system, James Garner made his first team debut in February 2019 and scored his first senior goal in the pre-season.
Garner is cool under pressure, with his composure and penalty taking attributes being his strongest. After a little more Premier League experience, Garner will be a fantastic young talent and therefore you'll have to pay United £1.5 million to sign him. You'll also have to up his £4,000 a week wages.
Mattia Viviani (OVR 63 – POT 83)
Age: 18
Positions: CDM, CM
Club: Brescia
Country: Italy
Work Rate: Medium/ Medium
Best stats: 71 Acceleration, 71 Sprint Speed, 67 Shot
Power
Value: £653,000 (Release Clause: £1.8 million)
Wage: £900 a week
Mattia Viviani signed a professional contract with the club at the age of 17, after playing in the youth team. He made his Serie B debut two days later, demonstrating that he has quality beyond his age.
Expect to see his stats improve, as his overall rating increases to its potential of 83. Pay Brescia £1.2 million and up Viviani's wages to £4,000 a week and he'll be at your disposal.
Full list of wonderkid left backs above 80 POT
|Player
|Positions
|Age
|OVR
|POT
|Club
|Country
|V
|W
|S. Tonali
|CDM CM
|19
|75
|89
|Brescia
|Italy
|£12.2m
|£6k
|Florentino
|CDM CM
|19
|76
|87
|Benfica
|USA
|£10.8m
|£6k
|J. Sands
|CDM CB
|18
|66
|86
|NYC FC
|USA
|£1.1m
|£900
|O. Skipp
|CDM CM
|18
|67
|84
|Spurs
|England
|£1.3m
|£5k
|E. Cerrillo
|CDM CM
|18
|64
|83
|FC Dallas
|USA
|£788k
|£900
|H. Massengo
|CDM
|17
|63
|83
|Bristol
|France
|£608k
|£900
|A. Perea
|CDM CM
|18
|63
|83
|Atl. Nacional
|Columbia
|£653k
|£900
|J. Garner
|CDM CM CB
|18
|63
|83
|Man United
|England
|£653k
|£4k
|M. Viviani
|CDM CM
|18
|63
|83
|Brescia
|Italy
|£653k
|£900
|L. Reis
|CDM CM
|19
|70
|83
|Barcelona
|Netherlands
|£2.8m
|£26k
|C. Durkin
|CDM
|19
|67
|82
|DC United
|USA
|£1.4m
|£1k
|Gustavo Assunção
|CDM CM
|19
|68
|81
|Famalicão
|Brazil
|£1.4m
|£2k
|J. Bowden
|CDM CM
|17
|59
|81
|Spurs
|England
|£293k
|£900
|C. Gomes
|CDM CM
|18
|66
|81
|Man City
|France
|£1.1m
|£6k
|J. David
|CDM CB
|19
|62
|81
|Hamburger SV
|Germany
|£563k
|£1k
|C. Doucouré
|CDM
|19
|67
|81
|R.C. de Lens
|Mali
|£1.4m
|£2k
|T. Chalobah
|CDM CM
|19
|67
|81
|Huddersfield
|England
|£1.4m
|£5k
