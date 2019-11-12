FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Wonderkid Defensive Midfielders (CDMs) to buy - Tonali, Florentino & more

The holding midfielder role is one of the toughest positions to perfect in the world game.

Discipline, positioning, tackling and passing is all needed to be a top defensive midfielder, meaning it will require a number of seasons on the professional circuit to get even close to the world's best.

In this piece we look at ALL the best wonderkid CDMs in FIFA 20 – these players are aged between 16 to 19 at the start of the Career mode season and have the highest potential ratings amongst young players.

Note that players can outgrow their potentials if they put in excellent performances on a consistent basis, and if club morale is maintained at a high level.

Sandro Tonali (OVR

75 – POT 89)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Brescia

Country: Italy

Work Rate: Medium/ High

Best stats: 82 Acceleration, 80 Long Passing, 79 Strength

Value: £12.2 million (Release Clause: £29.5 million)

Wage: £6,000 a week

Sandro Tonali plays for Serie A side Brescia, and is already being hailed as the next Andrea Pirlo following a string of impressive performances in the Italian league. With an excellent ability to read the game, Tonali usually plays as a deep-sitting playmaker.

READ MORE: All the Best Wonderkid Attacking Midfielders (CAM) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

The Italian has impressive acceleration, passing and physical attributes and a Potential Rating of 89. With Tonali set to become one of Italy’s future stars, he will cost you £25 million and £25,000 a week in wages.

Florentino Morris Luis (OVR 76 – POT 87)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Benfica

Country: Portugal

Work Rate: Medium/ High

Best stats: 78 Standing Tackle, 78 Interceptions, 77 Stamina

Value: £10.8 million (Release Clause: £23.8 million)

Wage: £6,000 a week

Florentino is no stranger to success, having won the European U17 Championship in 2016 and the U19 Championship in 2018. His high defensive work rate makes him the ideal holding midfielder for your squad, and he will continue to grow into the role with his impressive tackling and interception stats.

Pay his release clause of £23.8 million and increase his wages to £18,000 a week to secure his services.

Oliver Skipp (OVR 67 – POT 84)

Age: 18

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: England

Work Rate: Medium/ High

Best stats: 73 Short Passing, 67 Acceleration, 68 Stamina

Value: £1.3 million (Release Clause: £3.3 million)

Wage: £5,000 a week

The English holding midfielder had an impressive pre-season in Asia, and put in a shift in Spurs’ 1-1 draw against Manchester City early in September. His high defensive work-rate combined with his strong movement attributes make him an excellent choice for your squad.

Skipp will set you back just £2 million and a weekly wage of £10,000.

READ MORE: All the best Wonderkid Strikers (ST & CF) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

James Sands (OVR 66 – POT 86)

Age: 18

Positions: CDM, CB

Club: New York City FC

Country: USA

Work Rate: Medium/ High

Best stats: 69 Standing Tackle, 68 Interceptions, 67 Ball

Control

Value: £1.1 million (Release Clause: £2.8 million)

Wage: £900 a week

NYC FC's first homegrown player James Sands had a breakout season for the club last year, but has missed the start of the 2019-20 season after suffering a broken collarbone in mid-August.

Sands’ potential of 86 makes him one of the best young prospects in FIFA 20. You can secure him by activating his release clause of £2.8 million and increasing his wage to £6,000 a week.

Ludovit Reis (OVR 70 – POT 83)

Age: 19

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Barcelona

Country: Netherlands

Work Rate: Medium/ High

Best stats: 82 Jumping, 75 Interceptions, 73 Stamina

Value: £2.8 million (Release Clause: £7.5 million)

Wage: £26,000 a week

Reis' game time for Barcelona B’s means that Reis has some great experience under his belt.

READ MORE: All the best Wonderkid Central Midfielders (CM) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

The Dutchman is an aerial battle specialist, with a jumping stat of 82 and interceptions of 75. The defensive midfielder clearly reads the game well and could be the a vital addition to your squad if you pay his release clause of £7.5 million and £26,000 a week wage.

Edwin Cerrillo (OVR 64 – POT 83)

Age: 18

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: FC Dallas

Country: USA

Work Rate: Medium/ Medium

Best stats: 71 Balance, 71 Stamina, 71 Short Passing

Value: £788,000 (Release Clause: £1.7 million)

Wage: £900 a week

Edwin Cerrillo signed a ‘Homegrown’ player contract with FC Dallas in February 2019, and made his debut in a 2-0 win over LA Galaxy in March.

His balance, stamina and short passing stats are all over 70, so he is well equipped for life in the middle of the pitch. You'll have to activate Cerrillo's £1.7 million release clause and up his wages to £4,000 a week to sign him.

READ MORE: Best Young CBs to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Han-Noah Massengo (OVR 63 – POT 83)

Age: 17

Positions: CDM

Club: Bristol

Country: France

Work Rate: Medium/ Medium

Best stats: 76 balance, 69 Sprint Speed, 68 Acceleration

Value: £608,000 (Release Clause: £1.8 million)

Wage: £900 a week

Han-Noah Massengo could be a future star, or at least that's what his FIFA 20 potential suggests. Massengo has medium attacking and defensive work rates, making for a balanced midfielder.

Bristol signed the young midfielder this summer and he has already become integral to the team, completing 569 minutes over seven league appearances. Activating his £1.8 release clause and paying him wages of £4,000 a week will ensure the Frenchman signs for your club.

Andres Perea (OVR 63 – POT 83)

Age: 18

Positions:

CDM, CM

Club:

Atletico Nacional

Country: Colombia

Work Rate: Medium/ Medium

Best stats: 74 Acceleration, 72 Stamina, 68 Agility

Value: £653,000 (Release Clause: £1.6 million)

Wage: £900 a week

The Colombian 18-year-old Andres Perea has a very impressive potential rating of 83, despite his current overall rating of 63. His strongest attributes are his stamina, acceleration and agility, which will be useful for Atletico Nacional this year.

Perea will cost you £1.2 million and £4,000 a week in wages.

READ MORE: Best Young STs to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

James Garner (OVR 63 – POT 83)

Age: 18

Positions: CDM, CM, CB

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Work Rate: Medium/ High

Best stats: 66 Acceleration, 65 Composure, 64 Penalties

Value: £650,000 (Release Clause: £1.9 million)

Wage: £4,000 a week

A product of the Manchester United youth system, James Garner made his first team debut in February 2019 and scored his first senior goal in the pre-season.

READ MORE: Best Young RBs to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Garner is cool under pressure, with his composure and penalty taking attributes being his strongest. After a little more Premier League experience, Garner will be a fantastic young talent and therefore you'll have to pay United £1.5 million to sign him. You'll also have to up his £4,000 a week wages.

Mattia Viviani (OVR 63 – POT 83)

Age: 18

Positions: CDM, CM

Club: Brescia

Country: Italy

Work Rate: Medium/ Medium

Best stats: 71 Acceleration, 71 Sprint Speed, 67 Shot

Power

Value: £653,000 (Release Clause: £1.8 million)

Wage: £900 a week

Mattia Viviani signed a professional contract with the club at the age of 17, after playing in the youth team. He made his Serie B debut two days later, demonstrating that he has quality beyond his age.

Expect to see his stats improve, as his overall rating increases to its potential of 83. Pay Brescia £1.2 million and up Viviani's wages to £4,000 a week and he'll be at your disposal.

READ MORE: Best Young CMs to sign on Career Mode

Full list of wonderkid left backs above 80 POT

Player Positions Age OVR POT Club Country V W S. Tonali CDM CM 19 75 89 Brescia Italy £12.2m £6k Florentino CDM CM 19 76 87 Benfica USA £10.8m £6k J. Sands CDM CB 18 66 86 NYC FC USA £1.1m £900 O. Skipp CDM CM 18 67 84 Spurs England £1.3m £5k E. Cerrillo CDM CM 18 64 83 FC Dallas USA £788k £900 H. Massengo CDM 17 63 83 Bristol France £608k £900 A. Perea CDM CM 18 63 83 Atl. Nacional Columbia £653k £900 J. Garner CDM CM CB 18 63 83 Man United England £653k £4k M. Viviani CDM CM 18 63 83 Brescia Italy £653k £900 L. Reis CDM CM 19 70 83 Barcelona Netherlands £2.8m £26k C. Durkin CDM 19 67 82 DC United USA £1.4m £1k Gustavo Assunção CDM CM 19 68 81 Famalicão Brazil £1.4m £2k J. Bowden CDM CM 17 59 81 Spurs England £293k £900 C. Gomes CDM CM 18 66 81 Man City France £1.1m £6k J. David CDM CB 19 62 81 Hamburger SV Germany £563k £1k C. Doucouré CDM 19 67 81 R.C. de Lens Mali £1.4m £2k T. Chalobah CDM CM 19 67 81 Huddersfield England £1.4m £5k

READ MORE: Arsenal Career Mode Guide