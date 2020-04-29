The Sims 5 Next-Gen: Will the new game be on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Here’s how the new instalment of the popular life-sim game will be impacted by next-gen consoles.

The Sims 4 may have set the standard high, but The Sims 5 is set to take the franchise by storm!

One reason the next instalment of the game has so much potential is due to the release of next-gen consoles later this year.

Keep reading to find out what the new consoles mean for The Sims 5.

Will The Sims 5 be on next-gen consoles?

Most likely, yes.

Despite having no fixed date, The Sims 5 looks set to release in early 2021.

THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator.

With the PS5 and new Xbox arriving in late 2020, you’d expect EA will be building a game that utilises the enhancements of next-gen.

When will The Sims 5 come to next-gen consoles?

Here’s the bad news – EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.

Therefore, if we are to see The Sims 5 arrive to next-gen consoles, it may well be a few years down the line.

NEW GAME, NEW CONSOLE: With next-gen on the way, could EA bring The Sims 5 to consoles early?

However, this isn’t definite and with both the PS5 and Xbox 2020 set to break new boundaries in the gaming world, EA may well adopt a different strategy that encompasses the new consoles.

How will next-gen consoles impact The Sims 5?

EA has confirmed that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, with much more customisation options to boot.

You can check out what one fan thinks the game might look like in their self-made trailer here.

With the likes of Sony’s PS5 possessing all-new ray tracing, The Sims 5 may well have graphics as you’ve never seen before!

