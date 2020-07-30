The Sims 5 Mods: Will they exist? Edit Appearance, Open-World, New Features, Sims 4 Mods & More

For six long years we have waited for The Sims 5, but very little has actually been revealed in terms of new features!

That said, there are a few staples of the Sims experience that will likely play a big role in the new game.

Mods

At the heart of The Sims exists a thriving modding community.

These modders are known for creating a number of weird and often wild additions to the game.

However, with no recent update on the status of The Sims 5 or the key features that it will boast, we can not confirm which mods will play a role in the real-life sim!

Is it Safe?

We need to be clear that it is, and always has been, perfectly safe to download mods.

And there are a few standout mods that are more popular with the Sims community, which we have listed below.

Sims 4 Best Mods

You can check out some of the best creations at ModTheSims, which hosts a load of free mods for you to download and enjoy!

MorphMaker

MorphMaker, by CmarNYC, lets you sculpt and shape every inch of your sim to exactly the way you want.

Use this mod to change the appearance of normal sims, as well as vampires, aliens, and even pets!

CmarNYC has kindly linked to tutorials on the mod’s page so check those out too.

Fantastical Transformations

If the human form isn’t really for you then there are plenty of mods that can turn your sim into a magical being or fantastical creature.

The Sorcerer mod grants your sim the power to conjure spells, and when you reach a high enough level there will be some epic spells at your disposal.

Become immortal, use teleportation, and even instantly kill sims to gain 50,000 Simoleons.

Savage stuff.

Tere’s a bunch of other transformations that modders have been working on, such as a Fairies mod by Nyx and a Grim Reaper mod by doggydog1989.

Emotional Inertia

With the Emotional Interia mod by roBurky, your sim will behave and act in a more lifelike way.

What is meant by this is that that sims’ moods will be prolonged, so you’ll need to put in a bit more effort to change their frame of mind.

Just like in real life.

This mod can be challenging, especially when dealing with an angry teenager, but roBurky explains that:

“the aim is to make emotions feel a little more meaningful, to make your sims a little more human.”

