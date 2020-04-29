The Sims 5 Online: New features, multiplayer, plot details, release date & more

With EA’s last instlament of the life-sim franchise setting the bar high, the new game could be even better!

The Sims 4 set the bar high for all future life-sim games – EA introduced improved graphics and more customisation abilities than ever.

However, one feature that The Sims community has been crying out for is an online multiplayer game mode.

Well, it looks like all you Sims fans might be in luck when it comes to The Sims 5 online gameplay, keep reading to find out more.

Online Features

That’s right, the feature fans have been waiting for all these years is going to be finally available on The Sims 5.

You will now be able to visit your friends’ creations for the very first time and hang out together in a similar way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

MULTIPLAYER MADNESS: The new online features could really enhance the gameplay.

It could also mean that you can visit other players’ creations and meet new people which will add an interesting dynamic to the game and could also lead to some sabotage similarly to Minecraft if EA allows for it.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all the latest news on The Sims 5 online gameplay, so be sure to bookmark the page.

However, online gameplay isn’t the only new improvements to The Sims franchise.

Improved Graphics and New Features

EA has confirmed that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, with much more customisation options to boot.

Check out what one fan thinks the game might look like in their self-made trailer here.

Alongside this will be a bucket load of new features, which has been rumoured to include better vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.

But when can we expect to pick up the game and get stuck into these amazing new features?

Unfortunately, there is no talk of a release date any time soon, so it’s very unlikely we will be seeing The Sims 5 released this year.

The most likely course of action for EA will be to release it early 2021, but there is no fixed release date as of yet.

For now, you’ll have to stick to playing The Sims 4 – check out every cheat on the game to keep yourself entertained!