How Much Will The Sims 5 Cost? Price, Release Date, Next-Gen, Versions & More

Very little has been revealed about the next simulator game, but that could all change very soon!

Anticipation for The Sims 5 is tangibly growing as we approach EA Play.

However, it has not yet been confirmed that we will hear anything new about the upcoming game.

So, if that’s the case, we’re here to fill you in on everything we know so far, starting with the expected price.

How Much Will It Cost?

EA has failed to provide any form of meaningful update on the status of The Sims 5 in a while.

A MYSTERY: Perhaps something about the price will be revealed at the upcoming EA Play event

While we are unsure of what the Standard Edition will cost in comparison to Limited Editions of the game, most blockbuster titles that have released in 2020 are listed somewhere around the £50 mark.

Though it is still unclear what goodies will be provided with limited-edition versions of the game, we will likely get an update soon.

To be blunt, there’s no chance we will see it arrive in 2020.

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved SERIES

However, the game is rumoured for an early 2021 release, so the game is already in development.

It shouldn’t be too long until we get an official announcement from EA, and perhaps EA Play could give us our first glimpse at The Sims 5!

Will It Be On Next-Gen?

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X arriving in late 2020, we’re expecting EA to be building a game for the next-gen consoles.

BREAK THE PATTERN: Wouldn’t it be great if The Sims 5 released on all platforms at once?

However, EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.

But could an exception be made for this title considering the circumstances?

Hopefully our questions will be answered soon.

