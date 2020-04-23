The Sims 5 Cheats: All the best cheats we want to see – Money, skills, items, relationships & more
With the next instalment in EA’s life-sim franchise coming, we outline the cheats we want to see feature.
According to the recent news about The Sims 5 from EA, the wait for the next instalment of everyone’s favourite life simulator is still a while off.
Nevertheless, we can still look ahead to the new game and think about what we want to feature.
Cheating has become a massive part of The Sims, so we’ve outlined which cheats we’d love to carry over to the new game!
Remember, rumours suggest that the new Sims 5 will let you integrate your items and characters across from Sims 4, so you could use these cheats to prepare your Sim for life in the next game.
NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
Anyone familiar with the Sims franchise will already know that cheating has become a rite of passage within the games now, and is accepted as a way of speeding up the gameplay.
READ MORE: Online Multiplayer coming to the Sims 5!
Below we’ve outlined all the best cheats that we want to see included in The Sims 5 – you can use these cheats on Sims 4 now to improve your save before transferring it to the new game.
How to cheat in the Sims 4
Similarly to the previous Sims games, the ingenious in-built cheating window in the game allows you to cheat with ease.
Simply open up the window, type in the code you want.
Here’s how to open the cheat console on each platform:
|PC
|Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c
|MAC
|Hold Command and Shift, then press c
|PS4
|Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once
|XBOXONE
|Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once
Once you have done this a warning window appears asking if you want to enable cheats, just simply press OK and you are good to go.
Money cheats
Perhaps the most used and most love cheat in the Sims is the ability to get extra money for free – these cheats simply have to feature on The Sims 5.
READ MORE: The full list of cheats for the Sims 4!
Extra money comes in mighty handy when you are wanting to build your dream mansion, and is highly recommended as a starter cheat to get you on your way to success.
Below is a table of all the money related codes you will need to enhance your Sims’ prospects:
|rosebud
|Receive 1000 Simoleons
|kaching
|Receive 1000 Simoleons
|motherlode
|Receive 50,000 Simoleons
|money X
|Replace X with a number to set an exact amount of simoleons for your household
|FreeRealEstate On
|Make all neighbourhood lots free
|FreeRealEstate Of
|Return to original prices
|household.autopay_bills true
|Turn all household bills off
|household.autopay_bills false
|Turn household bills back on
Skills and needs cheats
Gaining skill levels in various activities and pursuits is an integral part of the Sims and could lead to some interesting careers if your Sim becomes very skilled at a certain subject.
With these cheats you can get ahead by easily increasing your skill points to get you to where you need to be faster – thus they are integral to the new game.
Below is a table of all the Skills related cheats we want to see return on The Sims 5.
| sims.fill_all_commodities
fillmotive motive_bladder
fillmotive motive_energy
fillmotive motive_fun
fillmotive motive_hunger
fillmotive motive_hygiene
fillmotive motive_social
|All of these codes fill the specific motive
|sims.give_satisfaction_points X
|Replace X with the number of satisfaction points to give your Sim
|aspirations.complete_current_milestone
|Complete your Sim’s current aspiration goal
|stats.set_skill_level [Skill Name] X
|Replace X with 1-10 (10 = max) to set your Sim’s skill level, and swap [Skill Name] for any of the following skills:
Major_Bartending
Major_Charisma
Major_Comedy
Major_Fishing
Skill_Fitness
Major_Gardening
Major_GourmetCooking
Major_Guitar
Major_Handiness
Major_HomestyleCooking
Major_Logic
Major_Mischief
Major_Painting
Major_Photography
Major_Piano
Major_Programming
Major_RocketScience
Major_VideoGaming
Major_Violin
Major_Writing
|death.toggle true
|Sims become immortal
|death.toggle false
|Sims are mortal again
|sims.add_buff Ghostly
|Make your Sim a ghost, lasts four in-game hours
Friendship and romance cheats
The drama created by your Sims’ is often the most compelling and juicy part of the game, but what if there was a way to make it even more exciting?
READ MORE: The ultimate wishlist for The Sims!
Well, look no further than a fantastic set of cheats that allow you to do just that and more.
Below is the table of cheats that allow you to play around with your relationships in the game and add some extra spice:
|relationships.create_friends_for_sim
|Create a new Sim that is already friends with you
|relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others
|Introduces your Sim to all of their neighbours
|modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Friendship_Main
|Replace X with the value to change the friendship level between the two named Sims, for example: 100 increases friendship, while -100 decreases it
|modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Romance_Main
|Replace X with the value to change the romance level between the two named Sims, for example: 100 increases romance, while -100 decreases it
Item cheats
Your dream mansion would not be complete without an array of fancy furniture and luxury items to top it off.
Therefore item cheats are a vital part of any Sims game (and will hopefully feature on The Sims 5).
READ MORE: The latest Sims 4 update
These cheats give you a lot of freedom to build wherever you want and gain access to items you wouldn’t normally be able to use, making them very useful cheats indeed.
Below is the table including all the codes you need to gain all the fancy furniture and luxury items you’ve always wanted:
|bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement
|Unlock special career items in building mode
|bb.showhiddenobjects
|Show hidden items in build/buy catalog that you usually wouldn’t have access to
|bb.enablefreebuild
|Build items anywhere you like
|bb.moveobjects on
|Place objects anywhere you want, including locations the grid won’t allow
To find out more about The Sims 5, including release date, online multiplayer, new features and more, head here.