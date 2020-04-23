The Sims 5 Cheats: All the best cheats we want to see – Money, skills, items, relationships & more

With the next instalment in EA’s life-sim franchise coming, we outline the cheats we want to see feature.

According to the recent news about The Sims 5 from EA, the wait for the next instalment of everyone’s favourite life simulator is still a while off.

Nevertheless, we can still look ahead to the new game and think about what we want to feature.

Cheating has become a massive part of The Sims, so we’ve outlined which cheats we’d love to carry over to the new game!

Remember, rumours suggest that the new Sims 5 will let you integrate your items and characters across from Sims 4, so you could use these cheats to prepare your Sim for life in the next game.

Anyone familiar with the Sims franchise will already know that cheating has become a rite of passage within the games now, and is accepted as a way of speeding up the gameplay.

Below we’ve outlined all the best cheats that we want to see included in The Sims 5 – you can use these cheats on Sims 4 now to improve your save before transferring it to the new game.

How to cheat in the Sims 4

Similarly to the previous Sims games, the ingenious in-built cheating window in the game allows you to cheat with ease.

Simply open up the window, type in the code you want.

Here’s how to open the cheat console on each platform:

PC Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c MAC Hold Command and Shift, then press c PS4 Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once XBOXONE Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

WARNING: Do you really want to cheat?

Once you have done this a warning window appears asking if you want to enable cheats, just simply press OK and you are good to go.

Money cheats

Perhaps the most used and most love cheat in the Sims is the ability to get extra money for free – these cheats simply have to feature on The Sims 5.

Extra money comes in mighty handy when you are wanting to build your dream mansion, and is highly recommended as a starter cheat to get you on your way to success.

LUXURIOUS LIVING: Free money is just a code away

Below is a table of all the money related codes you will need to enhance your Sims’ prospects:

rosebud Receive 1000 Simoleons kaching Receive 1000 Simoleons motherlode Receive 50,000 Simoleons money X Replace X with a number to set an exact amount of simoleons for your household FreeRealEstate On Make all neighbourhood lots free FreeRealEstate Of Return to original prices household.autopay_bills true Turn all household bills off household.autopay_bills false Turn household bills back on

Skills and needs cheats

Gaining skill levels in various activities and pursuits is an integral part of the Sims and could lead to some interesting careers if your Sim becomes very skilled at a certain subject.

With these cheats you can get ahead by easily increasing your skill points to get you to where you need to be faster – thus they are integral to the new game.

HIGHLY SKILLED: Become a Rockstar in no time

Below is a table of all the Skills related cheats we want to see return on The Sims 5.

sims.fill_all_commodities

fillmotive motive_bladder

fillmotive motive_energy

fillmotive motive_fun

fillmotive motive_hunger

fillmotive motive_hygiene

fillmotive motive_social All of these codes fill the specific motive sims.give_satisfaction_points X Replace X with the number of satisfaction points to give your Sim aspirations.complete_current_milestone Complete your Sim’s current aspiration goal stats.set_skill_level [Skill Name] X Replace X with 1-10 (10 = max) to set your Sim’s skill level, and swap [Skill Name] for any of the following skills:

Major_Bartending

Major_Charisma

Major_Comedy

Major_Fishing

Skill_Fitness

Major_Gardening

Major_GourmetCooking

Major_Guitar

Major_Handiness

Major_HomestyleCooking

Major_Logic

Major_Mischief

Major_Painting

Major_Photography

Major_Piano

Major_Programming

Major_RocketScience

Major_VideoGaming

Major_Violin

Major_Writing death.toggle true Sims become immortal death.toggle false Sims are mortal again sims.add_buff Ghostly Make your Sim a ghost, lasts four in-game hours

Friendship and romance cheats

The drama created by your Sims’ is often the most compelling and juicy part of the game, but what if there was a way to make it even more exciting?

Well, look no further than a fantastic set of cheats that allow you to do just that and more.

JUICY DRAMA: Make your Sims’ relationships that little bit more interesting

Below is the table of cheats that allow you to play around with your relationships in the game and add some extra spice:

relationships.create_friends_for_sim Create a new Sim that is already friends with you relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others Introduces your Sim to all of their neighbours modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Friendship_Main Replace X with the value to change the friendship level between the two named Sims, for example: 100 increases friendship, while -100 decreases it modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] X LTR_Romance_Main Replace X with the value to change the romance level between the two named Sims, for example: 100 increases romance, while -100 decreases it





Item cheats

Your dream mansion would not be complete without an array of fancy furniture and luxury items to top it off.

Therefore item cheats are a vital part of any Sims game (and will hopefully feature on The Sims 5).

These cheats give you a lot of freedom to build wherever you want and gain access to items you wouldn’t normally be able to use, making them very useful cheats indeed.

EPIC HAUL: Gain all the best items in this fantastic set of codes

Below is the table including all the codes you need to gain all the fancy furniture and luxury items you’ve always wanted:

bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Unlock special career items in building mode bb.showhiddenobjects Show hidden items in build/buy catalog that you usually wouldn’t have access to bb.enablefreebuild Build items anywhere you like bb.moveobjects on Place objects anywhere you want, including locations the grid won’t allow

To find out more about The Sims 5, including release date, online multiplayer, new features and more, head here.