GRID Patch Notes: Update adds stats tracker & cleaning options

GRID Patch Notes: Update adds stats tracker �...

FIFA 20: TOTW 26 (Ultimate Team of the Week 26) – Parejo, Hazard & more

FIFA 20: TOTW 26 (Ultimate Team of the Week 26)...

FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #13 – FUT ping bar introduced, Career Mode fix & more

FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #13 – FUT pin...

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 REVEALED: 91-rated Mane, 89-rated Parejo & more

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 REVEALED: 91-rated Mane, 89-rat...

DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY Edition: Release date confirmed, Colin McRae pack, Season 1-4 & more

DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY Edition: Release date confi...

E3 2020 will be cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak, multiple reports claim

E3 2020 will be cancelled due to Coronavirus ou...

FIFA 20: FUT Season 5 – Release dates, expected content, rewards, predictions, objectives, news & more

FIFA 20: FUT Season 5 – Release dates, ex...

The Sims 4 Reddit Wishlist: Online Multiplayer, Superpower Expansion Pack & more

The Sims 4 Reddit Wishlist: Online Multiplayer,...

GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 12 March release date, time, vehicles, predicted content, list, news & more

GTA Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 12 March re...

The Sims 4 Update: Play With Life, V1.23 Patch Notes, March Update Delay, PS4, Xbox One, PC & more

The Sims 4 Update: Play With Life, V1.23 Patch ...

MLB The Show 20: Release date, early access, get it early, price, pre-order, editions, gameplay, modes, RTTS, Diamond Dynasty, minor leagues, & everything you need to know

MLB The Show 20: Release date, early access, ge...

Red Dead Online: 3 things we want to see – deeper missions, more heists & more

Red Dead Online: 3 things we want to see –...

GTA Online Treasure Hunt: ALL 20 Clue Locations

GTA Online Treasure Hunt: ALL 20 Clue Locations...

F1 Management Games are on their way: Multi-year partnership struck between F1 and Frontier Developments

F1 Management Games are on their way: Multi-yea...

Microsoft Game Stack: Livestream, Schedule, Xbox Series X talks, DirectX raytracing & more

Microsoft Game Stack: Livestream, Schedule, Xbo...

F1 2020 Game: Release date, gameplay, trailer, historic content, cars, tracks, predictions, story, F2, career mode, team performance, DAS, winter testing, R&D, setups and everything you need to know

F1 2020 Game: Release date, gameplay, trailer, ...

Other

The Sims 4 Update: Play With Life, V1.23 Patch Notes, March Update Delay, PS4, Xbox One, PC & more

Six years on, the fourth major title in The Sims series is still seeing millions of online players every month.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Mar 11, 2020
the sims 4 update notes

EA‘s Play With Life campaign for The Sims serves as a youthful rebrand that puts a focus on diversity and inclusion for The Sims franchise.

In the trailer, actress Vanessa Hudgens is joined by other actors, YouTubers and pop stars that have lent their likenesses to the game.

It’s a pretty fun reminder at how inclusive the franchise has become in its 20 years.

Continue reading below for more details on the upcoming March update, as well as the V1.23 patch notes.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
Contents hide
1 Play With Life
2 General Issues

Play With Life

The Sims is probably one of the best games to infuse with these kinds of inclusive campaigns, thanks to the size of the platform. 

It remains to be seen if any other celebrities or influencers will be hopping on board with the campaign, but it’s a good way for them to continue celebrating the game’s 20th anniversary.

General Issues

The most recent update sought to fix some crashes that were occurring in Build Mode.

the sims 4
ISLAND LIFE: Make a splash in this gorgeous environment

The Maxis Curated filter in The Gallery will show the creations that have been carefully selected and reviewed (and put in the spotlight).

READ MORE: 2K and NFL announce a multi-year partnership

We noticed that the pack detail pages weren’t showing pricing and sale information unless you went to the store pages.

Now you can review the pricing information for the packs without leaving the game.

That’s all we have for now, but we will be back with more information as we receive it.

*your Sims has left the chat*

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.