Sims 4 Cheats: All cheat codes for PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

EA’s popular life sim has been around for decades, but it’s no where near as fun without cheats!

The Sims has been a popular game for decades now and it’s not hard to understand why – who doesn’t want to play God and control their own mini-universe?

But let’s be honest, the game is nowhere near as fun without a little bit of cheating, in fact EA actively encourages it!

Keep reading as we bring you every cheat code for Sims 4, which work across PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How to enter cheats in The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats. Don’t forget to press “Enter” after typing in a cheat.

How to open cheat console on PS4 / Xbox One

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

Money Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result kaching Get 1,000 Simoleons rosebud Get 1,000 Simoleons motherlode Get 50,000 Simoleons Money {number} Change funds from household to exact number FreeRealEstate {on/off} All lots are free when you enter this cheat when in neighborhood/world

Build/Buy Mode Cheats

Cheat Code Result bb.moveobjects Combine objects by ignoring placement rules (Move Objects on) bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement Unlock all career rewards (including styled rooms) Shift + ] Increase the size of objects Shift + [ Decrease the size of objects Click roof and use Shift + C Add more options to manipulate roofs bb.showhiddenobjects Buy Debug mode (adds extra objects) bb.showliveeditobjects Unlocks over 1000 extra world environment objects to your game (you’ll also have to use the bb.showhiddenobjects cheat before they show up) bb.enablefreebuild Edit the Hospital, Police Station and the Science Lab in The Sims 4 Get To Work and the Magic HQ in Realm of Magic. This will also work on secret lots.

READ MORE: Fortnite – Travis Scott astronomical event

Max Skill Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

These cheats can be used to max out your skill level. If you don’t want to max your skill level you can change the number 10 with the preferred skill level from 1 to 9.

Cheat Code Result stats.set_skill_level Major_Acting 10 Max out Acting skill

(The Sims 4 Get Famous) stats.set_skill_level Major_Archaeology 10 Max out Archaeology skill

(The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure) stats.set_skill_level Major_Baking 10 Max out Baking skill

(The Sims 4 Get to Work) stats.set_skill_level Skill_Bowling 5 Max out Bowling skill

(The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff) stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10 Max out Cooking skill stats.set_skill_level Minor_Dancing 5 Max out Dancing skill

(The Sims 4 Get Together) stats.set_skill_level Major_DJ 10 Max out DJ skill

(The Sims 4 Get Together) stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10 Max out Charisma skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10 Max out Comedy skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10 Max out Fishing skill stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10 Max out Fitness skill stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_AdultMajor_FlowerArranging 10 Max out Flower Arranging skill

(The Sims 4 Seasons) stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10 Max out Gardening skill stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10 Max out Gourmet Cooking skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10 Max out Guitar skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10 Max out Handiness skill (Woodworking, Pumpkin Carving) ​stats.set_skill_level Major_Herbalism 10 Max out Herbalism skill

(The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat) stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10 Max out Logic skill stats.set_skill_level Minor_Media 5 Max out Media Production skill

(The Sims 4 Get Famous) stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10 Max out Mischief skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Bartending 10 Max out Mixology skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10 Max out Painting skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Parenting 10 Max out Parenting skill

(The Sims 4 Parenthood) stats.set_skill_level skill_Dog 5 Max out Pet Training skill

(The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs) stats.set_skill_level Major_Photography 10 Max out Photography skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10 Max out Piano skill stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10 Max out Pipe Organ skill

(The Sims 4 Vampires) stats.set_skill_level Major_Programming 10 Max out Programming skill stats.set_skill_level Major_ResearchDebate 10 Max out Research & Debate

(The Sims 4 Discover University) stats.set_skill_level Major_Robotics 10 Max out Robotics skill

(The Sims 4 Discover University) stats.set_skill_level Skill_Hidden_TreadMill 5 Max out Rock Climbing skill (This is a hidden skill)

(The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff) stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10 Max out Rocket Science skill stats.set_skill_level Minor_LocalCulture 5 Max out Selvadoradian Culture skill

(The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure) stats.set_skill_level Major_Singing 10 Max out Singing skill

(The Sims 4 City Living) stats.set_skill_level Hidden_Skating 5 Max out Skating skill (This is a hidden skill)

(The Sims 4 Seasons) stats.set_skill_level VampireLore 15 Max out Vampire Lore skill

(The Sims 4 Vampires) stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10 Max out Vet skill

(The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs) stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10 Max out Video Gaming skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Violin 10 Max out Violin skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Wellness 10 Max out Wellness skill

(The Sims 4 Spa Day) stats.set_skill_level Major_Writing 10 Max out Writing skill stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic 5

stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance 5

stats.set_skill_level retail_sales 5 Max out Retail Skills

(The Sims 4 Get to Work)



Child Skill Cheats

Cheat Code Result stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Creativity 10 Max out Creativity skill for kids stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Mental 10 Max out Mental skill for kids stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Motor 10 Max out Motor skill for kids stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Social 10 Max out Social skill for kids

Toddler Skill Cheats

Cheat Code Result stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Communication 5 Max out Communication skill for toddlers stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Imagination 5 Max out Imagination skill for toddlers stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Movement 5 Max out Movement skill for toddlers stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Potty 3 Max out Potty skill for toddlers stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Thinking 5 Max out Thinking skill for toddlers

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 13 – Release date, Royale Pass & more

Career Promotion Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

If you want to demote your Sims in their career or job, just replace promote for demote.

Cheat Code Result careers.promote Activist Get promoted in the Politician career

(The Sims 4 City Living) careers.promote Actor Get promoted in the Acting career

(The Sims 4 Get Famous) careers.promote Astronaut Get promoted in the Astronaut career – Space Ranger & Interstellar Smuggler careers.promote Athletic Get promoted in the Athlete career – Professional Athlete & Bodybuilder careers.promote Business Get promoted in the Business career – Management & Investor careers.promote Conservationist Get promoted in the Conservationist career – Marine Biologist & Environmental Manager

(The Sims 4 Island Living) careers.promote Criminal Get promoted in the Criminal career – Boss & Oracle careers.promote careers_adult_Critic Get promoted in the Critic career

(The Sims 4 City Living) careers.promote Culinary Get promoted in the Culinary career – Chef & Mixologist careers.promote Detective Get promoted in the Detective career

(The Sims 4 Get to Work) careers.promote Doctor Get promoted in the Doctor career

(The Sims 4 Get to Work) careers.promote careers_Adult_Education Get promoted in the Education career

(The Sims 4 Discover University) careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer Get promoted in the Engineering career – Mechanical & Computer Engineer

(The Sims 4 Discover University) careers.promote Entertainer Get promoted in the Entertainer career – Musician & Comedian careers.promote Adult_Gardener Get promoted in the Gardener career – Botanist & Florist

(The Sims 4 Seasons) careers.promote careers_Adult_Law Get promoted in the Law career – Judge & Private Attorney

(The Sims 4 Discover University) careers.promote Military Get promoted in the Military career – Officer & Covert Operator

(The Sims 4 StrangerVille) careers.promote Painter Get promoted in the Painter career – Master of the Real & Patron of the Arts careers.promote adult_active_Scientist Get promoted in the Scientist career

(The Sims 4 Get to Work) careers.promote SecretAgent Get promoted in the Secret Agent career – Diamond Agent & Villain careers.promote SocialMedia Get promoted in the Social Media career

(The Sims 4 City Living) careers.promote Influencer Get promoted in the Style Influencer career careers.promote TechGuru Get promoted in the TechGuru career – Esport Gamer & Start-up Entrepreneur careers.promote Writer Get promoted in the Writer career – Author & Journalist careers.add_career {careername} Add a career to your Sim careers.remove_career {careername} Quit Career Careers.retire {careername} Quit your career and receive a pension every week Sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas {SimID} Change career outfit in Create a Sim. Retrieve SimsID with this cheat: Sims.get_sim_id_by_name {Firstname} {Lastname}

Part Time Jobs Promotion Cheats

Cheat Code Result careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter Get promoted as Babysitter careers.promote PartTime_Barista Get promoted as Barista careers.promote PartTime_Diver Get promoted as Diver

(The Sims 4 Island Living) careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports Get “promoted” as volunteer in E-Sports

(The Sims 4 Discover University) careers.promote PartTime_FastFood Get promoted as Fast Food Employee careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman Get promoted as Fisherman

(The Sims 4 Island Living) careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard Get promoted as Lifeguard

(The Sims 4 Island Living) careers.promote PartTime_Manual Get promoted as Manual Laborer careers.promote PartTime_Retail Get promoted as Retail Employee careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam Get “promoted” as volunteer in the Soccer Team

(The Sims 4 Discover University)

Odd Jobs Cheats

Cheat Code Result careers.promote OddJob Promote the odd job rating with more stars

Teen Jobs Promotion Cheats

Cheat Code Result careers.promote Teen_Babysitter Get promoted as Babysitter (only for teens) careers.promote Teen_Barista Get promoted as Barista (only for teens) careers.promote Teen_FastFood Get promoted as Fast Food Employee (only for teens) careers.promote Teen_Lifeguard Get promoted as Lifeguard (only for teens) careers.promote Scout Get promoted in the Scout career (only for teens and kids)

(The Sims 4 Seasons) careers.promote Teen_Manual Get promoted as Manual Laborer (only for teens) careers.promote Teen_Retail Get promoted as Retail Employee (only for teens)

Kids School/Job Cheats

Cheat Code Result careers.promote Gradeschool Raise a Child’s Grade Performance in Grade school careers.promote Highschool Raise a Child’s Grade Performance in Highschool careers.promote Scout Get promoted in the Scout career (only for teens and kids)

(The Sims 4 Seasons) careers.promote DramaClub Get promoted in the Drama Club (only for teens and kids)

(The Sims 4 Get Famous)

READ MORE: Is there Crossplay on Minecraft Dungeons?

Fill Need Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Make Happy Sets all motives to full and sets Mood to Happy Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Disable Need Decay Allows motives to remain static Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay Allows motives to change dynamically sims.fill_all_commodities Max Motives (Fix everyone’s needs in your household) fillmotive motive_Bladder Fill the Bladder need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Energy Fill the Energy need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Fun Fill the Fun need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Hunger Fill the Hunger need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Hygiene Fill the Hygiene need of a Sim fillmotive motive_Social Fill the Social need of a Sim

The Sims 4 – Death Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result traits.equip_trait Vampire_Sun Immediately turn your Sim into a ghost that died by the Sun. This works on both Vampire and normal Sims.

(Requires The Sims 4 Vampires) stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100 Kill your Vampire Sim by the Sun.

(Requires The Sims 4 Vampires) traits.equip_trait poison Kill your Sim by poison.

(Requires The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure) traits.remove_trait poison Turn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by poison.

(Requires The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure) traits.equip_trait Ghost_Overheat This will turn your Sim immediately into a Ghost who died by Overheating. You’ll be able to use the special interaction to warm up other Sim.

(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons) traits.remove_trait Ghost_Overheat Turn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by Overheating.

(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons) traits.equip_trait Ghost_Frozen This will turn your Sim immediately into a Ghost who died by Freezing. You’ll be able to use the special interaction to cool Sim off.

(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons) traits.remove_trait Ghost_Frozen Turn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by Freezing.

(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons) traits.equip_trait Ghost_Lightning This will turn your Sim immediately into a Ghost who died by Lightning.

(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons) traits.remove_trait Ghost_Lightning Turn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by Lightning.

(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons) traits.equip_trait trait_Ghost_MurphyBed Kill your Sim by Being Crushed By a Murphy Bed.

(Requires The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff) traits.remove_trait trait_Ghost_MurphyBed Turn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by Being Crushed By a Murphy Bed.

(Requires The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff) sims.get_sim_id_by_name {PlayedPetFirstName} {PlayedPetLastName} Get the Pet’s ID. You need this ID to enter the cheat code below. traits.equip_trait Ghost_OldAge {Pet ID} Kill your pet and turn into a ghost Death.toggle Disables Death sims.add_buff Ghostly Makes Sims a ghost for 4 hours.

Relationship/Social Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

To make mutual changes to the relationship within one household you need to enter the cheat code for both Sims and switch the names.

Cheat Code Result modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} 100 LTR_Friendship_Main Adds positive friendship to 2 Sims. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Mortimer Goth 100 LTR_Friendship_Main modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} 100 LTR_Romance_Main Adds positive romance to 2 Sims. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Mortimer Goth 100 LTR_Romance_Main modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} -100 Friendship_Main Adds negative friendship to 2 Sims. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Mortimer Goth -100 LTR_Friendship_Main modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} -100 Romance_Main Adds negative romance to 2 Sims. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Mortimer Goth -100 LTR_Romance_Main relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others Makes Acquaintances with all Sims (takes a few seconds) relationships.create_friends_for_sim Spawns a new Sim friend on your lot (80% friendship bar) Shift + click on Sim > Add to Family Add the Sim to the current family modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetPetFirstName} {TargetPetLastName} 100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main Adds positive friendship to a Sim and a pet. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Cashew Goth 100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetPetFirstName} {TargetPetLastName} -100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main Adds negative friendship to a Sim and a pet. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Cashew Goth -100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons

Reward Point Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result sims.give_satisfaction_points {number} Gives an exact number of satisfaction points to your Sim Aspirations.complete_current_milestone Completes current aspiration challenge and awards points

The Sims 4 – Trait Cheats

Use the Cheat Console by pressing CTRL+SHIFT+C. Input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result traits.equip_trait {TraitNameNoSpaces} Equips a particular trait for your Sim traits.remove_trait {TraitNameNoSpaces} Removes a particular trait from your Sim traits.clear_traits Removes all traits from your Sim

Technical Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result fullscreen Toggle full screen Help Lists all available commands resetSim {Firstname} {Lastname} Reset your Sim headlineeffects {on/off} Hide all headline effects like Plumbobs, thought balloons, etc. cas.fulleditmode All CAS abilities will become available and you can change their names (click on your Sim and ‘plan outfit’ to modify in CAS after entering the cheat) Shift + click on Sim > Modify in CAS Allows editing of everything but name change and inherited traits casclockspeed {0-10} Lower the Create a Sim clock speed (0 is pause) fps {on/off} See the fps (frames per second) on the screen while playing hovereffects off Removes the glowing outline when hovering over a Sim or Object Shift + click on the Ground > Teleport Me Here Teleports selected Sim as close to the clicked spot as possible

The Sims 4: Get to Work Expansion

These cheats apply to The Sims 4: Get to Work Expansion.

Perk Points Cheats (Get to Work Expansion)

For the following cheats to work you must own a retail store and have at least one item for set for sale.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_1 true Placard: My First Simoleon

Unlocks a decorative wall object that celebrates the store’s initial success. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode. bucks.unlock_perk PedestalMimic true Provocative Pedestal

Unlocks a new Pedestal object to display various items for sale on. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode. bucks.unlock_perk SignageMimic true Stunning Sign

Unlocks a new sign which can be placed in your store to attract more customers. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode. bucks.unlock_perk RetailOutfit true Snazzy Shirt

Unlocks an additional shirt for men and women that’s ideal as an employee uniform. bucks.unlock_perk RegisterMimic true Register of Tomorrow

Unlocks the Suros Pecuniary Cash Register; perfect for use in modern, upscale stores. It’s the register of tomorrow… today. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode. bucks.unlock_perk DecreaseRestocking_Temporary true Superfluous Surplus

The store’s supplier ordered too much inventory, and they’re temporarily reducing prices to clear space! The cost of restocking items will be reduced for 12 hours. This perk can be repurchased again in the future. bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_1 true Additional Employee #1

Unlocks the ability to hire one additional employee within the Manage Employees window. bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Small true Faster Restocking (small)

Slightly reduces the time it takes members of the household to restock sold items. bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Small true Faster Checkouts (small)

Household members will ring up customers that are ready to purchase an item a bit faster. bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_2 true Placard: Fobbs 500

Unlocks a decorative wall object that celebrates the store’s ultimate domination of the marketplace. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode. bucks.unlock_perk CustomerBrowseTime true Curious Shopper

Customers will spend more time browsing the items for sale in the store before they decide to leave. bucks.unlock_perk ImproveManagementSocials true Mega Manager

Management social interactions performed on store employees will have a greater chance of succeeding. bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_2 true Additional Employee #2

Unlocks the ability to hire one additional employee within the Manage Employees window. bucks.unlock_perk CustomerPurchaseIntent true Serious Shopper

Customers will have a greater desire to purchase an item when they first enter the store. bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Large true Faster Checkouts (large)

Household members will ring up customers that are ready to purchase an item much faster. bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Large true Faster Restocking (large)

Greatly reduces the time it takes members of the household to restock sold items. bucks.unlock_perk SureSaleSocial true Sure Sale

Unlocks the “Sure Sale” social interaction, which guarantees a customer will purchase an item when used on them. bucks.unlock_perk ImproveRetailSocials true Slick Salesman

Retail socials used on customers will have a greater chance of succeeding. bucks.unlock_perk InstantRestock true Instant Restocking

Members of the household will be able to instantly restock items. bucks.unlock_perk DescreaseRestockingCost true Cheaper Restocking

Reduces the price of restocking items.

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons – How to enchant armour & weapons

Retail Skill Cheats (Get to Work Expansion)

Cheat Code Result stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic 5 Max out a Sims Workethic Skill stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance 5 Max out a Sims Maintenance Skill stats.set_skill_level retail_sales 5 Max out a Sims Sales Skill

The Sims 4: Dine Out Expansion

For these cheats to work you must have The Sims 4: Dine Out Expansion and you must own a restaurant.

Perk Points Cheats (Dine Out Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result bucks.unlock_perk RecommendDishSocial true Curious Customers

Make customers occasionally wish for a recommendation on what to order from management and unlocks the ability to give recommendations through the “Recommand Dish” social. bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_1 true Additional Waiter #1

Unlocks the ability to hire one additional waiter within the Manage Employees window. bucks.unlock_perk IngredientQualityOptions true Ingredient Quality Options

Unlocks the ability to choose the quality of meal ingredients. bucks.unlock_perk MoreCustomers true Meal Rush

For 24 hours, more customers will stop in to eat at your restaurant. bucks.unlock_perk IngredientCostDiscount true Surplus Harvest

Take advantage of a surplus harvest. The cost of ingredients is discounted for 24 hours. bucks.unlock_perk LengthenImpatienceTimeout true Patient Patrons

Make customers easier to impress with quick service and willing to wait longer before they get upset at slow service. bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalChef true Additional Chef

Unlocks the ability to hire one additional chef with the Manage Employees window. Don’t forget to place a second chef station. bucks.unlock_perk RecommendDishFrequency true Curiouser Customers

Increase how often customers request dish recommendations. (This Perk is unlocked by the Curious Customer Perk) bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_2 true Additional Waiter #2

Unlocks the ability to hire one additional waiter within the Manage Employees window. (This Perk is unlocked by the Additional Waiter #1 Perk) bucks.unlock_perk InspirationalSpeechSocial true Inspirational Speech

Unlock the “Inspirational Speach” social interaction, which can be used to inspire your employees. bucks.unlock_perk EatFaster true Fast Eaters

Customers will eat their meals faster. bucks.unlock_perk LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true Lower Employee Training Costs

Lowers the cost of training for employees. bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_1 true Ingredient Discount (small)

Permanently lowers the cost of ingredients by a small amount. bucks.unlock_perk ExpensiveOrders true Well Funded Foodies

Customers will more often choose the more expensive menu items. bucks.unlock_perk RiskFreeMarkup true Tidy Tippers

Customers will tip a bit extra on top of every meal. Can be purchased multiple times for even larger tips! bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_2 true Ingredient Discount (large)

Permanently lowers the cost of ingredients by a large amount. (Requires the Ingredients Discount (small) to be unlocked) bucks.unlock_perk LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true Well Managed

Lowers the chance op bad events happening on the restaurant while your Sim is away. bucks.unlock_perk ChefsHat true The Chef’s Hat

Unlocks an additional Chef Hat for your Sims.

The Sims 4: Vampires Expansion

The following cheats apply to The Sims 4: Vampire Expansion.

Powers, Rank & Power Points Cheats (Vampire Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Turn Sim into a Vampire / Cure Vampire

Cheat Code Result stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160 Change your Sim into a Vampire in a few days (natural transition) traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire Turn your Sim into a Vampire immediately traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire Turn a Vampire back into a normal Sim

Increase Vampire Rank

Cheat Code Result stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 202 Become a Minor Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 630 Become a Prime Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1058 Become a Master Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1486 Become a Grand Master Vampire stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593 Max the rank bar

Free Vampire Power Points

Cheat Code Result stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593 This will max your vampire rank and give you 2 power points.

Vampire Trait Cheats

Cheat Code Result traits.equip_trait RegainedHumanity Regained Humanity

Vampires with Regained Humanity seem kinder and safer. Sims are more likely give permission to Drink. traits.equip_trait TheMaster I am the Master

I am the Master grants supernatural control. Command Powers used on Vampire Offspring always succeed. traits.equip_trait TrueMaster A True Master

A True Master not only excels at Mind Control Powers, they also have greater stores of Vampire Energy to call upon.

Unlock Vampire Powers

These cheats can be used in two ways.

You can do “bucks.unlock_perk {perkname} true” but it will not show up properly in your powers panel.

READ MORE: How to make money fast in Red Dead Online

The correct way requires you to use the full command, including getting your Sim’s ID using the sims.get_sim_id_by_name cheat.

Requirements:

The vampire rank required for the reward must be unlocked first.

40961 tells the game it’s a Vampire Power Perk.

tells the game it’s a Vampire Power Perk. {targetsim} is the Sim ID of the sim you’d like to unlock the perk for.

Cheat Code Result bucks.unlock_perk DetectPersonality true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Detect Personality bucks.unlock_perk BatForm true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Bat Form bucks.unlock_perk Hallucinate true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Cast Hallucination bucks.unlock_perk AlwaysWelcome true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Eternally Welcome bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_3 true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Occult Student/Occult Disciple/Occult Master bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_3 true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Vampiric Charm/Vampiric Allure/Vampiric Fascination bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Vampiric Strength/Vampiric Brawn/Vampiric Might bucks.unlock_perk Command true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Command bucks.unlock_perk GarlicImmunity true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Garlic Immunity bucks.unlock_perk VampireCreation true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Vampire Creation bucks.unlock_perk Mesmerize true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Mesmerize bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Child Of The Moon/Creature of the Night/Master of Darkness bucks.unlock_perk IrresistibleSlumber true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Irresistible Slumber bucks.unlock_perk ManipulateLifeSpirit true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Manipulate Life Spirit bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Vampiric Slumber/Greater Vampiric Slumber/Vampiric Trance bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Dampened Emotions/Suppressed Emotions/Deadened Emotions bucks.unlock_perk VampireRun true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Supernatural Speed bucks.unlock_perk NeedsNaughtiness true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Deprive Needs bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Sun Resistance/Greater Sun Resistance/Perfect Sun Resistance bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Hygiene true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Odorless bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_3 true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Influence Emotion/Alter Emotion/Control Emotion bucks.unlock_perk MistForm true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Mist Form bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Social true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Beyond The Herd bucks.unlock_perk TameTheThirst true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Tamed Thirst bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Fun true 40961 {targetsim} Power: Immortal Pleasures

Reset Vampire Powers

This requires a Sim ID, you can use the sims.get_sim_id_by_name {Firstname} {Lastname} cheat to get your Sim ID from your Sims. {simID} is the ID of the sim you want to reset.

Cheat Code Result bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40962 {simID} false Remove weaknesses but keep the rest of your Vampire Powers. bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40961 {simID} true Refund vampire power points and reset the power board.

READ MORE: How to switch your morality on Red Dead Online

The Sims 4: Parenthood

The following cheats apply to the Sims 4: Parenthood Expansion.

Character Value Cheats (Parenthood Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

If you want to decrease the values use -100 instead of 100.

Cheat Code Result stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Empathy 100 Max out Empathy stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Manners 100 Max out Manners stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Responsibility 100 Max out Responsibility stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_ConflictResolution 100 Max out Conflict Resolution stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_EmotionalControl 100 Max out Emotional Control

The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Expansion

The following cheats apply to the Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack.

Perk Points Cheats for the Vet Clinic (Cats & Dogs Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true Additional Vet #1

Unlocks the ability to hire one additional Vet within the Manage Employees window. Bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true Unlock Vet Supply Quality

Unlocks the ability to set the quality of vet supplies. This way you can make the vet supplies more expensive or cheaper. bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_MoreCustomers true Vet Rush

Temporarily increases the number of patients who come to your Clinic. bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true Patient Patients

Makes pet owners easier to impress with quick service and less likely to get upset at slow service. bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true Additional Vet #2

Unlocks the ability to hire one additional Vet within the Manage Employees window. You’ll need to unlock Additional Vet #1 first before you can unlock this perk. bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true Inspirational Speech

Unlocks the “Inspirational Speech” social interaction, which can be used to inspire your employees. bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true Lower Employee Training Costs

Lowers the cost of training for employees. bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true Well Managed

Lowers the chance of bad events happening at the Vet Clinic while your Sim is away. bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true Reduce Pet Stress

Decreases how quickly pets become stressed during vet procedures. bucks.unlock_perk UnlockCASItem true The Vet Coat

Unlocks a bonus lab coat for your Sims.

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

The Sims 4: Island Living

The following cheats apply to The Sims 4: Island Living Expansion.

Mermaid Cheats (Island Living Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat Code Result traits.equip_trait trait_OccultMermaid Change your Sim into a Mermaid/Merman traits.remove_trait trait_OccultMermaid Change your Mermaid/Merman Sim back into a normal Sim

The above cheats have been sourced from Sims Online.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons