The Sims The Sims 4

Sims 4 Cheats: All cheat codes for PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

EA’s popular life sim has been around for decades, but it’s no where near as fun without cheats!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 22, 2020
Sims 4 cheats ps4 xbox pc mac

The Sims has been a popular game for decades now and it’s not hard to understand why – who doesn’t want to play God and control their own mini-universe?

But let’s be honest, the game is nowhere near as fun without a little bit of cheating, in fact EA actively encourages it!

Keep reading as we bring you every cheat code for Sims 4, which work across PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How to enter cheats in The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats. Don’t forget to press “Enter” after typing in a cheat.

How to open cheat console on PS4 / Xbox One

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

Money Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
kachingGet 1,000 Simoleons
rosebudGet 1,000 Simoleons
motherlodeGet 50,000 Simoleons
Money {number}Change funds from household to exact number
FreeRealEstate {on/off}All lots are free when you enter this cheat when in neighborhood/world

Build/Buy Mode Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
bb.moveobjectsCombine objects by ignoring placement rules (Move Objects on)
bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlementUnlock all career rewards (including styled rooms)
Shift + ]Increase the size of objects
Shift + [Decrease the size of objects
Click roof and use Shift + CAdd more options to manipulate roofs
bb.showhiddenobjectsBuy Debug mode (adds extra objects)
bb.showliveeditobjectsUnlocks over 1000 extra world environment objects to your game (you’ll also have to use the bb.showhiddenobjects cheat before they show up)
bb.enablefreebuildEdit the Hospital, Police Station and the Science Lab in The Sims 4 Get To Work and the Magic HQ in Realm of Magic. This will also work on secret lots.

Max Skill Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

These cheats can be used to max out your skill level. If you don’t want to max your skill level you can change the number 10 with the preferred skill level from 1 to 9.

Cheat CodeResult
stats.set_skill_level Major_Acting 10Max out Acting skill
(The Sims 4 Get Famous)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Archaeology 10Max out Archaeology skill
(The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Baking 10Max out Baking skill
(The Sims 4 Get to Work)
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Bowling 5Max out Bowling skill
(The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff)
stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10Max out Cooking skill
stats.set_skill_level Minor_Dancing 5Max out Dancing skill
(The Sims 4 Get Together)
stats.set_skill_level Major_DJ 10Max out DJ skill
(The Sims 4 Get Together)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10Max out Charisma skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10Max out Comedy skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10Max out Fishing skill
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10Max out Fitness skill
stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_AdultMajor_FlowerArranging 10Max out Flower Arranging skill
(The Sims 4 Seasons)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10Max out Gardening skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10Max out Gourmet Cooking skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10Max out Guitar skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10Max out Handiness skill (Woodworking, Pumpkin Carving)
​stats.set_skill_level Major_Herbalism 10Max out Herbalism skill
(The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10Max out Logic skill
stats.set_skill_level Minor_Media 5Max out Media Production skill
(The Sims 4 Get Famous)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10Max out Mischief skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Bartending 10Max out Mixology skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10Max out Painting skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Parenting 10Max out Parenting skill
(The Sims 4 Parenthood)
stats.set_skill_level skill_Dog 5Max out Pet Training skill
(The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Photography 10Max out Photography skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10Max out Piano skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10Max out Pipe Organ skill
(The Sims 4 Vampires)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Programming 10Max out Programming skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_ResearchDebate 10Max out Research & Debate
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Robotics 10Max out Robotics skill
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Hidden_TreadMill 5Max out Rock Climbing skill (This is a hidden skill)
(The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff)
stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10Max out Rocket Science skill
stats.set_skill_level Minor_LocalCulture 5Max out Selvadoradian Culture skill
(The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Singing 10Max out Singing skill
(The Sims 4 City Living)
stats.set_skill_level Hidden_Skating 5Max out Skating skill (This is a hidden skill)
(The Sims 4 Seasons)
stats.set_skill_level VampireLore 15Max out Vampire Lore skill
(The Sims 4 Vampires)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10Max out Vet skill
(The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs)
stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10Max out Video Gaming skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Violin 10Max out Violin skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Wellness 10Max out Wellness skill
(The Sims 4 Spa Day)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Writing 10Max out Writing skill
stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic 5
stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance 5
stats.set_skill_level retail_sales 5		Max out Retail Skills
(The Sims 4 Get to Work)

Child Skill Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Creativity 10Max out Creativity skill for kids
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Mental 10Max out Mental skill for kids
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Motor 10Max out Motor skill for kids
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Social 10Max out Social skill for kids

 Toddler Skill Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Communication 5Max out Communication skill for toddlers
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Imagination 5Max out Imagination skill for toddlers
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Movement 5Max out Movement skill for toddlers
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Potty 3Max out Potty skill for toddlers
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Thinking 5Max out Thinking skill for toddlers

Career Promotion Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

If you want to demote your Sims in their career or job, just replace promote for demote.

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote ActivistGet promoted in the Politician career
(The Sims 4 City Living)
careers.promote ActorGet promoted in the Acting career
(The Sims 4 Get Famous)
careers.promote AstronautGet promoted in the Astronaut career – Space Ranger & Interstellar Smuggler
careers.promote AthleticGet promoted in the Athlete career – Professional Athlete & Bodybuilder
careers.promote BusinessGet promoted in the Business career – Management & Investor
careers.promote ConservationistGet promoted in the Conservationist career – Marine Biologist & Environmental Manager
(The Sims 4 Island Living)
careers.promote CriminalGet promoted in the Criminal career – Boss & Oracle
careers.promote careers_adult_CriticGet promoted in the Critic career
(The Sims 4 City Living)
careers.promote CulinaryGet promoted in the Culinary career – Chef & Mixologist
careers.promote DetectiveGet promoted in the Detective career
(The Sims 4 Get to Work)
careers.promote DoctorGet promoted in the Doctor career
(The Sims 4 Get to Work)
careers.promote careers_Adult_EducationGet promoted in the Education career
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
careers.promote careers_Adult_EngineerGet promoted in the Engineering career – Mechanical & Computer Engineer
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
careers.promote EntertainerGet promoted in the Entertainer career – Musician & Comedian
careers.promote Adult_GardenerGet promoted in the Gardener career – Botanist & Florist
(The Sims 4 Seasons)
careers.promote careers_Adult_LawGet promoted in the Law career – Judge & Private Attorney
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
careers.promote MilitaryGet promoted in the Military career – Officer & Covert Operator
(The Sims 4 StrangerVille)
careers.promote PainterGet promoted in the Painter career – Master of the Real & Patron of the Arts
careers.promote adult_active_ScientistGet promoted in the Scientist career
(The Sims 4 Get to Work)
careers.promote SecretAgentGet promoted in the Secret Agent career – Diamond Agent & Villain
careers.promote SocialMediaGet promoted in the Social Media career
(The Sims 4 City Living)
careers.promote InfluencerGet promoted in the Style Influencer career
careers.promote TechGuruGet promoted in the TechGuru career – Esport Gamer & Start-up Entrepreneur
careers.promote WriterGet promoted in the Writer career – Author & Journalist
careers.add_career {careername}Add a career to your Sim
careers.remove_career {careername}Quit Career
Careers.retire {careername}Quit your career and receive a pension every week
Sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas {SimID}Change career outfit in Create a Sim. Retrieve SimsID with this cheat: Sims.get_sim_id_by_name {Firstname} {Lastname}

 Part Time Jobs Promotion Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote PartTime_BabysitterGet promoted as Babysitter
careers.promote PartTime_BaristaGet promoted as Barista
careers.promote PartTime_DiverGet promoted as Diver
(The Sims 4 Island Living)
careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-SportsGet “promoted” as volunteer in E-Sports
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
careers.promote PartTime_FastFoodGet promoted as Fast Food Employee
careers.promote PartTime_FishermanGet promoted as Fisherman
(The Sims 4 Island Living)
careers.promote PartTime_LifeguardGet promoted as Lifeguard
(The Sims 4 Island Living)
careers.promote PartTime_ManualGet promoted as Manual Laborer
careers.promote PartTime_RetailGet promoted as Retail Employee
careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeamGet “promoted” as volunteer in the Soccer Team
(The Sims 4 Discover University)

 Odd Jobs Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote OddJobPromote the odd job rating with more stars

 Teen Jobs Promotion Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote Teen_BabysitterGet promoted as Babysitter (only for teens)
careers.promote Teen_BaristaGet promoted as Barista (only for teens)
careers.promote Teen_FastFoodGet promoted as Fast Food Employee (only for teens)
careers.promote Teen_LifeguardGet promoted as Lifeguard (only for teens)
careers.promote ScoutGet promoted in the Scout career (only for teens and kids)
(The Sims 4 Seasons)
careers.promote Teen_ManualGet promoted as Manual Laborer (only for teens)
careers.promote Teen_RetailGet promoted as Retail Employee (only for teens)

 Kids School/Job Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote GradeschoolRaise a Child’s Grade Performance in Grade school
careers.promote HighschoolRaise a Child’s Grade Performance in Highschool
careers.promote ScoutGet promoted in the Scout career (only for teens and kids)
(The Sims 4 Seasons)
careers.promote DramaClubGet promoted in the Drama Club (only for teens and kids)
(The Sims 4 Get Famous)

Fill Need Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Make HappySets all motives to full and sets Mood to Happy
Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Disable Need DecayAllows motives to remain static
Shift + click on Sim > Cheat Need > Enable Need DecayAllows motives to change dynamically
sims.fill_all_commoditiesMax Motives (Fix everyone’s needs in your household)
fillmotive motive_BladderFill the Bladder need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_EnergyFill the Energy need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_FunFill the Fun need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_HungerFill the Hunger need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_HygieneFill the Hygiene need of a Sim
fillmotive motive_SocialFill the Social need of a Sim

  The Sims 4 – Death Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
traits.equip_trait Vampire_SunImmediately turn your Sim into a ghost that died by the Sun. This works on both Vampire and normal Sims.
(Requires The Sims 4 Vampires)
stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100Kill your Vampire Sim by the Sun.
(Requires The Sims 4 Vampires)
traits.equip_trait poisonKill your Sim by poison.
(Requires The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure)
traits.remove_trait poisonTurn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by poison.
(Requires The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure)
traits.equip_trait Ghost_OverheatThis will turn your Sim immediately into a Ghost who died by Overheating. You’ll be able to use the special interaction to warm up other Sim.
(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons)
traits.remove_trait Ghost_OverheatTurn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by Overheating.
(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons)
traits.equip_trait Ghost_FrozenThis will turn your Sim immediately into a Ghost who died by Freezing. You’ll be able to use the special interaction to cool Sim off.
(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons)
traits.remove_trait Ghost_FrozenTurn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by Freezing.
(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons)
traits.equip_trait Ghost_LightningThis will turn your Sim immediately into a Ghost who died by Lightning.
(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons)
traits.remove_trait Ghost_LightningTurn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by Lightning.
(Requires The Sims 4 Seasons)
traits.equip_trait trait_Ghost_MurphyBedKill your Sim by Being Crushed By a Murphy Bed.
(Requires The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff)
traits.remove_trait trait_Ghost_MurphyBedTurn your Sim back to life if they where a ghost who died by Being Crushed By a Murphy Bed.
(Requires The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff)
sims.get_sim_id_by_name {PlayedPetFirstName} {PlayedPetLastName}Get the Pet’s ID. You need this ID to enter the cheat code below.
traits.equip_trait Ghost_OldAge {Pet ID}Kill your pet and turn into a ghost
Death.toggleDisables Death
sims.add_buff GhostlyMakes Sims a ghost for 4 hours.

Relationship/Social Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

To make mutual changes to the relationship within one household you need to enter the cheat code for both Sims and switch the names.

Cheat CodeResult
modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} 100 LTR_Friendship_MainAdds positive friendship to 2 Sims. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Mortimer Goth 100 LTR_Friendship_Main
modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} 100 LTR_Romance_MainAdds positive romance to 2 Sims. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Mortimer Goth 100 LTR_Romance_Main
modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} -100 Friendship_MainAdds negative friendship to 2 Sims. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Mortimer Goth -100 LTR_Friendship_Main
modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} -100 Romance_MainAdds negative romance to 2 Sims. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Mortimer Goth -100 LTR_Romance_Main
relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_othersMakes Acquaintances with all Sims (takes a few seconds)
relationships.create_friends_for_simSpawns a new Sim friend on your lot (80% friendship bar)
Shift + click on Sim > Add to FamilyAdd the Sim to the current family
modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetPetFirstName} {TargetPetLastName} 100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_MainAdds positive friendship to a Sim and a pet. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Cashew Goth 100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main
modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetPetFirstName} {TargetPetLastName} -100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_MainAdds negative friendship to a Sim and a pet. Example: modifyrelationship Bella Goth Cashew Goth -100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main

Reward Point Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
sims.give_satisfaction_points {number}Gives an exact number of satisfaction points to your Sim
Aspirations.complete_current_milestoneCompletes current aspiration challenge and awards points

  The Sims 4 – Trait Cheats

Use the Cheat Console by pressing CTRL+SHIFT+C. Input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
traits.equip_trait {TraitNameNoSpaces}Equips a particular trait for your Sim
traits.remove_trait {TraitNameNoSpaces}Removes a particular trait from your Sim
traits.clear_traitsRemoves all traits from your Sim

Technical Cheats

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
fullscreenToggle full screen
HelpLists all available commands
resetSim {Firstname} {Lastname}Reset your Sim
headlineeffects {on/off}Hide all headline effects like Plumbobs, thought balloons, etc.
cas.fulleditmodeAll CAS abilities will become available and you can change their names (click on your Sim and ‘plan outfit’ to modify in CAS after entering the cheat)
Shift + click on Sim > Modify in CASAllows editing of everything but name change and inherited traits
casclockspeed {0-10}Lower the Create a Sim clock speed (0 is pause)
fps {on/off}See the fps (frames per second) on the screen while playing
hovereffects offRemoves the glowing outline when hovering over a Sim or Object
Shift + click on the Ground > Teleport Me HereTeleports selected Sim as close to the clicked spot as possible

The Sims 4: Get to Work Expansion

These cheats apply to The Sims 4: Get to Work Expansion.

Perk Points Cheats (Get to Work Expansion)

For the following cheats to work you must own a retail store and have at least one item for set for sale.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_1 true Placard: My First Simoleon
Unlocks a decorative wall object that celebrates the store’s initial success. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode.
bucks.unlock_perk PedestalMimic true Provocative Pedestal
Unlocks a new Pedestal object to display various items for sale on. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode.
bucks.unlock_perk SignageMimic true Stunning Sign
Unlocks a new sign which can be placed in your store to attract more customers. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode.
bucks.unlock_perk RetailOutfit true Snazzy Shirt
Unlocks an additional shirt for men and women that’s ideal as an employee uniform.
bucks.unlock_perk RegisterMimic true Register of Tomorrow
Unlocks the Suros Pecuniary Cash Register; perfect for use in modern, upscale stores. It’s the register of tomorrow… today. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode.
bucks.unlock_perk DecreaseRestocking_Temporary true Superfluous Surplus
The store’s supplier ordered too much inventory, and they’re temporarily reducing prices to clear space! The cost of restocking items will be reduced for 12 hours. This perk can be repurchased again in the future.
bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_1 true Additional Employee #1
Unlocks the ability to hire one additional employee within the Manage Employees window.
bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Small true Faster Restocking (small)
Slightly reduces the time it takes members of the household to restock sold items.
bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Small true Faster Checkouts (small)
Household members will ring up customers that are ready to purchase an item a bit faster.
bucks.unlock_perk StorePlacard_2 true Placard: Fobbs 500
Unlocks a decorative wall object that celebrates the store’s ultimate domination of the marketplace. Check the “Retail Items” section of Build Mode.
bucks.unlock_perk CustomerBrowseTime true Curious Shopper
Customers will spend more time browsing the items for sale in the store before they decide to leave.
bucks.unlock_perk ImproveManagementSocials true Mega Manager
Management social interactions performed on store employees will have a greater chance of succeeding.
bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWorker_2 true Additional Employee #2
Unlocks the ability to hire one additional employee within the Manage Employees window.
bucks.unlock_perk CustomerPurchaseIntent true Serious Shopper
Customers will have a greater desire to purchase an item when they first enter the store.
bucks.unlock_perk CheckoutSpeed_Large true Faster Checkouts (large)
Household members will ring up customers that are ready to purchase an item much faster.
bucks.unlock_perk RestockSpeed_Large true Faster Restocking (large)
Greatly reduces the time it takes members of the household to restock sold items.
bucks.unlock_perk SureSaleSocial true Sure Sale
Unlocks the “Sure Sale” social interaction, which guarantees a customer will purchase an item when used on them.
bucks.unlock_perk ImproveRetailSocials true Slick Salesman
Retail socials used on customers will have a greater chance of succeeding.
bucks.unlock_perk InstantRestock true Instant Restocking
Members of the household will be able to instantly restock items.
bucks.unlock_perk DescreaseRestockingCost true Cheaper Restocking
Reduces the price of restocking items.

Retail Skill Cheats (Get to Work Expansion)

Cheat CodeResult
stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic 5Max out a Sims Workethic Skill
stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance 5Max out a Sims Maintenance Skill
stats.set_skill_level retail_sales 5Max out a Sims Sales Skill

The Sims 4: Dine Out Expansion

For these cheats to work you must have The Sims 4: Dine Out Expansion and you must own a restaurant.

Perk Points Cheats (Dine Out Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
bucks.unlock_perk RecommendDishSocial true Curious Customers
Make customers occasionally wish for a recommendation on what to order from management and unlocks the ability to give recommendations through the “Recommand Dish” social.
bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_1 true Additional Waiter #1
Unlocks the ability to hire one additional waiter within the Manage Employees window.
bucks.unlock_perk IngredientQualityOptions true Ingredient Quality Options
Unlocks the ability to choose the quality of meal ingredients.
bucks.unlock_perk MoreCustomers true Meal Rush
For 24 hours, more customers will stop in to eat at your restaurant.
bucks.unlock_perk IngredientCostDiscount true Surplus Harvest
Take advantage of a surplus harvest. The cost of ingredients is discounted for 24 hours.
bucks.unlock_perk LengthenImpatienceTimeout true Patient Patrons
Make customers easier to impress with quick service and willing to wait longer before they get upset at slow service.
bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalChef true Additional Chef
Unlocks the ability to hire one additional chef with the Manage Employees window. Don’t forget to place a second chef station.
bucks.unlock_perk RecommendDishFrequency true Curiouser Customers
Increase how often customers request dish recommendations. (This Perk is unlocked by the Curious Customer Perk)
bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalWaiter_2 true Additional Waiter #2
Unlocks the ability to hire one additional waiter within the Manage Employees window. (This Perk is unlocked by the Additional Waiter #1 Perk)
bucks.unlock_perk InspirationalSpeechSocial true Inspirational Speech
Unlock the “Inspirational Speach” social interaction, which can be used to inspire your employees.
bucks.unlock_perk EatFaster true Fast Eaters
Customers will eat their meals faster.
bucks.unlock_perk LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true Lower Employee Training Costs
Lowers the cost of training for employees.
bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_1 true Ingredient Discount (small)
Permanently lowers the cost of ingredients by a small amount.
bucks.unlock_perk ExpensiveOrders true Well Funded Foodies
Customers will more often choose the more expensive menu items.
bucks.unlock_perk RiskFreeMarkup true Tidy Tippers
Customers will tip a bit extra on top of every meal. Can be purchased multiple times for even larger tips!
bucks.unlock_perk CheaperIngredients_2 true Ingredient Discount (large)
Permanently lowers the cost of ingredients by a large amount. (Requires the Ingredients Discount (small) to be unlocked)
bucks.unlock_perk LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true Well Managed
Lowers the chance op bad events happening on the restaurant while your Sim is away.
bucks.unlock_perk ChefsHat true The Chef’s Hat
Unlocks an additional Chef Hat for your Sims.

The Sims 4: Vampires Expansion

The following cheats apply to The Sims 4: Vampire Expansion.

Powers, Rank & Power Points Cheats (Vampire Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

 Turn Sim into a Vampire / Cure Vampire

Cheat CodeResult
stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160Change your Sim into a Vampire in a few days (natural transition)
traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampireTurn your Sim into a Vampire immediately
traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampireTurn a Vampire back into a normal Sim

 Increase Vampire Rank

Cheat CodeResult
stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 202Become a Minor Vampire
stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 630Become a Prime Vampire
stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1058Become a Master Vampire
stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1486Become a Grand Master Vampire
stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593Max the rank bar

 Free Vampire Power Points

Cheat CodeResult
stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593This will max your vampire rank and give you 2 power points.

 Vampire Trait Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
traits.equip_trait RegainedHumanity Regained Humanity
Vampires with Regained Humanity seem kinder and safer. Sims are more likely give permission to Drink.
traits.equip_trait TheMaster I am the Master
I am the Master grants supernatural control. Command Powers used on Vampire Offspring always succeed.
traits.equip_trait TrueMaster A True Master
A True Master not only excels at Mind Control Powers, they also have greater stores of Vampire Energy to call upon.

 Unlock Vampire Powers

These cheats can be used in two ways.

You can do “bucks.unlock_perk {perkname} true” but it will not show up properly in your powers panel.

The correct way requires you to use the full command, including getting your Sim’s ID using the sims.get_sim_id_by_name cheat.

Requirements:

  • The vampire rank required for the reward must be unlocked first.
  • 40961 tells the game it’s a Vampire Power Perk.
  • {targetsim} is the Sim ID of the sim you’d like to unlock the perk for.
Cheat CodeResult
bucks.unlock_perk DetectPersonality true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Detect Personality
bucks.unlock_perk BatForm true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Bat Form
bucks.unlock_perk Hallucinate true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Cast Hallucination
bucks.unlock_perk AlwaysWelcome true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Eternally Welcome
bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_3 true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Occult Student/Occult Disciple/Occult Master
bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_3 true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Vampiric Charm/Vampiric Allure/Vampiric Fascination
bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Vampiric Strength/Vampiric Brawn/Vampiric Might
bucks.unlock_perk Command true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Command
bucks.unlock_perk GarlicImmunity true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Garlic Immunity
bucks.unlock_perk VampireCreation true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Vampire Creation
bucks.unlock_perk Mesmerize true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Mesmerize
bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Child Of The Moon/Creature of the Night/Master of Darkness
bucks.unlock_perk IrresistibleSlumber true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Irresistible Slumber
bucks.unlock_perk ManipulateLifeSpirit true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Manipulate Life Spirit
bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Vampiric Slumber/Greater Vampiric Slumber/Vampiric Trance
bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Dampened Emotions/Suppressed Emotions/Deadened Emotions
bucks.unlock_perk VampireRun true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Supernatural Speed
bucks.unlock_perk NeedsNaughtiness true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Deprive Needs
bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Sun Resistance/Greater Sun Resistance/Perfect Sun Resistance
bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Hygiene true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Odorless
bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_3 true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Influence Emotion/Alter Emotion/Control Emotion
bucks.unlock_perk MistForm true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Mist Form
bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Social true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Beyond The Herd
bucks.unlock_perk TameTheThirst true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Tamed Thirst
bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Fun true 40961 {targetsim}Power: Immortal Pleasures

Reset Vampire Powers

This requires a Sim ID, you can use the sims.get_sim_id_by_name {Firstname} {Lastname} cheat to get your Sim ID from your Sims. {simID} is the ID of the sim you want to reset.

Cheat CodeResult
bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40962 {simID} falseRemove weaknesses but keep the rest of your Vampire Powers.
bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40961 {simID} trueRefund vampire power points and reset the power board.

The Sims 4: Parenthood

The following cheats apply to the Sims 4: Parenthood Expansion.

Character Value Cheats (Parenthood Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

If you want to decrease the values use -100 instead of 100.

Cheat CodeResult
stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Empathy 100Max out Empathy
stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Manners 100Max out Manners
stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_Responsibility 100Max out Responsibility
stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_ConflictResolution 100Max out Conflict Resolution
stats.set_stat lifeSkillStatistic_EmotionalControl 100Max out Emotional Control

The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs Expansion

The following cheats apply to the Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack.

Perk Points Cheats for the Vet Clinic (Cats & Dogs Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true Additional Vet #1
Unlocks the ability to hire one additional Vet within the Manage Employees window.
Bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true Unlock Vet Supply Quality
Unlocks the ability to set the quality of vet supplies. This way you can make the vet supplies more expensive or cheaper.
bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_MoreCustomers true Vet Rush
Temporarily increases the number of patients who come to your Clinic.
bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true Patient Patients
Makes pet owners easier to impress with quick service and less likely to get upset at slow service.
bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true Additional Vet #2
Unlocks the ability to hire one additional Vet within the Manage Employees window. You’ll need to unlock Additional Vet #1 first before you can unlock this perk.
bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true Inspirational Speech
Unlocks the “Inspirational Speech” social interaction, which can be used to inspire your employees.
bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true Lower Employee Training Costs
Lowers the cost of training for employees.
bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true Well Managed
Lowers the chance of bad events happening at the Vet Clinic while your Sim is away.
bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true Reduce Pet Stress
Decreases how quickly pets become stressed during vet procedures.
bucks.unlock_perk UnlockCASItem true The Vet Coat
Unlocks a bonus lab coat for your Sims.

The Sims 4: Island Living

The following cheats apply to The Sims 4: Island Living Expansion.

Mermaid Cheats (Island Living Expansion)

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Cheat CodeResult
traits.equip_trait trait_OccultMermaidChange your Sim into a Mermaid/Merman
traits.remove_trait trait_OccultMermaidChange your Mermaid/Merman Sim back into a normal Sim

The above cheats have been sourced from Sims Online.

