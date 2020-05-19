The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack – Gameplay trailer, release date, new features & more

The next instalment of the game may be in the pipeline, but EA is releasing a new eco-friendly DLC.

The Sims 5 may be in the pipeline, but that hasn’t stopped EA from releasing a new Expansion Pack for The Sims 4.

The new expansion pack, Eco Lifestyle, revolves around creating a more eco-friendly life for your Sims – keep reading to find out more.

The Eco Lifestyle will be released on Friday, 5 June 2020, so you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on brand new The Sims 4 material.

Reveal Trailer

When EA announced the broadcast days ago, the title ‘How Green is your Plumbob’ seemed like an obvious clue pointing towards an eco-themed Sims expansion pack for many fans.

However, exactly what features the new DLC would entail were a complete mystery until the premiere.

Check out the official reveal trailer below:

GREEN LIVING: This environmentally conscious expansion looks set to shake things up

Gameplay Trailer

EA has released a brand new gameplay trailer for The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle DLC – check it out below!

The new trailer shows players how Sims can reduce their eco-footprint and help restore the “green” in Evergreen Harbor.

Sims can instal their own solar panels or wind turbines to power their homes and truly live off the grid.

They can also inspire the community to vote for eco-friendly initiatives such as community spaces and gardens or upcycling facilities to repurpose materials.

Eco-Friendly Career Paths

The gameplay trailer also gives gamers a glimpse of the new Civil Designer and Freelance Crafter career paths and see how their efforts can shape the transformation of their neighbourhood.

As Sims explore all of the environmentally-conscious efforts that The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle has to offer, they’ll have plenty of opportunities to learn how small changes can have a meaningful impact on the world around them.

New Features

Based on the trailer it seems that the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack will take place in a brand new eco-friendly neighbourhood, Evergreen Harbor.

In terms of new features, it seems like you will be able to make items out of recycled materials, have communal gardens with other Sims and invent eco-friendly products.

ECO-FRIENDLY LIVING: A new lifestyle is set to change how your Sims live

The trailer shows a new way to create dwellings, with quirky eco-friendly buildings being shown made from new recycled material.

It also seems like new career features will be added, such as the ability to take part in activism and potentially have it as a career.

Confirmed Details

The official EA press release confirms a few extra details:

Sims can produce their own electricity and water with solar panels, wind turbines, and dew collectors, or grow their own food at home in a new vertical garden.

Simmers can take it a step further and implement positive changes in their community through the new Community Voting Board, which features a variety of Neighborhood Action Plans each week such as:

Encouraging installation of eco-friendly objects

Supporting green initiatives

Setting up a Community Space where everyone can craft or plant together

Changing the way their neighbourhood looks.

