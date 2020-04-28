The Sims 4: Best Expansion Packs – All DLCs ranked from best to worst

EA’s popular life-sim has an extensive range of expansion packs, some more appealing than others.

The Sims 4 may be a fantastic game with re-playability in abundance, but it could always use some added flair and excitement in the form of expansion packs.

EA really upped their game with The Sims 4 introducing more expansion packs than ever.

There are currently eight expansion packs on the market, all of them adding something extra to the gameplay, but which one is the best?

Here is every expansion pack for The Sims 4 to get stuck into ahead of The Sims 5‘s release.

8. Seasons

Seasons was released on 22nd June 2018 and adds a more realistic experience to The Sims by introducing the Seasons and all the fun that goes along with them.

It may seem like a simple concept for an expansion pack, but it has its charm.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Many festive holidays and fun activities to enjoy

Pros:

The ability to alter and control the weather

Create your own holidays

Holidays are a great way to meet other Sims

New activities revolved around the seasons

Cons:

Lack of career paths

Not a large amount of holidays

Becomes repetitive after a while

Rating:

6/10

7. City Living

This interesting expansion pack introduces you to the new city San Myshuno, a cool urban city with several districts, skyscrapers and lush scenery.

SLICK CITY: A fabulous new city to explore and meet other Sims

Pros:

Random encounters allow you to meet a lot of interesting Sims

Lots of festivals and new activities to enjoy

You have the opportunity to work in Politics, social media and more!

Cons:

The inability to buy apartments

Lack of career choices to pick from

Lack of customisation options for the apartments

Ranking:

6/10

6. Get Famous

This glitzy and glamorous expansion pack released on 16th November 2018 lets your Sim live the life of the dreams.

This life of fame and luxury adds an interesting spin to the Sims 4.

RICH AND FAMOUS: The life of luxury awaits

Pros:

Exciting new ways to play

Your Sim can become famous

Exciting new entertainment career options

A new way to socialise and meet other Sims

Cons:

Lack of career options on your road to fame

The location is not as big as other expansion packs

Ranking:

6/10

5. Island Living

Fantasy island living is a click away with this exotic expansion pack released on June 21st 2019.

This expansion pack really expands your gameplay options and lets you live a lifestyle like no other.

FANTASY ISLAND: Sunny beaches and Mermaids galore

Pros:

Explore new cultures in fantastic new settings

Swim, sunbathe and relax on the beach

Different vacation options to pick from

A large variety of new outfits to wear

Cons:

Not many career options

Would be better if there was more islands to choose from

Ranking:

7/10

4. Get Together

Fourth place goes to the Get Together expansion released on 8th December 2015.

This expansion is great for those who are wanting to expand their social circle and meet a variety of interesting Sims in an exciting new location Windenburg.

COME TOGETHER: The best expansion for meeting other Sims

Pros:

The freedom to create your own social clubs with your own rules

Loads of ways to meet other Sims

Lots of new locations to check out

New outfits and dances

Cons:

No new career path options

Lack of variety with the clubs

Ranking:

7/10

3. Get to Work

This classic expansion pack is great for anyone looking for a more exciting career for their Sims and allows your Sim to become a Scientist, Doctor or Detective.

WORK IT: Become a Scientist, Doctor or Detective with style

Pros:

Three exciting careers to choose from

A variety of new outfits to try out

New activities to explore

Cons:

The lack of career options is disappointing

Gets repetitive after a while

Ranking:

7/10

2. Cats and Dogs

This adorable expansion pack released on 10th November 2017 lets you adopt a variety of furry friends into the family.

It’s very hard not to love this classic expansion pack, not to mention the detail on the animals are exquisite.

FURRY COMPANIONS: Add extra adorable members to your household

Pros:

A great expansion for those familiar with The Sims 3 Pets expansion

Diverse type of pets and breeds to choose from

You can meet fellow pet owners and take part in competitions

Cons:

Has limited content compared to other expansion packs

Ranking:

8/10

1. Discover University

Coming up in first place is EA’s most recent expansion pack release Discover University.

Released on November 15th 2019, this fantastic expansion pack lets you take control of your future and enrol at university.

UNI LIFE: All the best and worst parts of University for your Sim to experience

Pros:

You have the freedom to either attend or skip classes and face the consequences

You get to meet a fantastic array of new Sims

A variety of sports and extra-curricular activities to explore

Cons:

Could use more activity and class options

Ranking:

9/10

