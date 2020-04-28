The Sims 4: Best Expansion Packs – All DLCs ranked from best to worst
EA’s popular life-sim has an extensive range of expansion packs, some more appealing than others.
The Sims 4 may be a fantastic game with re-playability in abundance, but it could always use some added flair and excitement in the form of expansion packs.
EA really upped their game with The Sims 4 introducing more expansion packs than ever.
There are currently eight expansion packs on the market, all of them adding something extra to the gameplay, but which one is the best?
Here is every expansion pack for The Sims 4 to get stuck into ahead of The Sims 5‘s release.
8. Seasons
Seasons was released on 22nd June 2018 and adds a more realistic experience to The Sims by introducing the Seasons and all the fun that goes along with them.
It may seem like a simple concept for an expansion pack, but it has its charm.
Pros:
- The ability to alter and control the weather
- Create your own holidays
- Holidays are a great way to meet other Sims
- New activities revolved around the seasons
Cons:
- Lack of career paths
- Not a large amount of holidays
- Becomes repetitive after a while
Rating:
- 6/10
7. City Living
This interesting expansion pack introduces you to the new city San Myshuno, a cool urban city with several districts, skyscrapers and lush scenery.
Pros:
- Random encounters allow you to meet a lot of interesting Sims
- Lots of festivals and new activities to enjoy
- You have the opportunity to work in Politics, social media and more!
Cons:
- The inability to buy apartments
- Lack of career choices to pick from
- Lack of customisation options for the apartments
Ranking:
- 6/10
6. Get Famous
This glitzy and glamorous expansion pack released on 16th November 2018 lets your Sim live the life of the dreams.
This life of fame and luxury adds an interesting spin to the Sims 4.
Pros:
- Exciting new ways to play
- Your Sim can become famous
- Exciting new entertainment career options
- A new way to socialise and meet other Sims
Cons:
- Lack of career options on your road to fame
- The location is not as big as other expansion packs
Ranking:
- 6/10
5. Island Living
Fantasy island living is a click away with this exotic expansion pack released on June 21st 2019.
This expansion pack really expands your gameplay options and lets you live a lifestyle like no other.
Pros:
- Explore new cultures in fantastic new settings
- Swim, sunbathe and relax on the beach
- Different vacation options to pick from
- A large variety of new outfits to wear
Cons:
- Not many career options
- Would be better if there was more islands to choose from
Ranking:
- 7/10
4. Get Together
Fourth place goes to the Get Together expansion released on 8th December 2015.
This expansion is great for those who are wanting to expand their social circle and meet a variety of interesting Sims in an exciting new location Windenburg.
Pros:
- The freedom to create your own social clubs with your own rules
- Loads of ways to meet other Sims
- Lots of new locations to check out
- New outfits and dances
Cons:
- No new career path options
- Lack of variety with the clubs
Ranking:
- 7/10
3. Get to Work
This classic expansion pack is great for anyone looking for a more exciting career for their Sims and allows your Sim to become a Scientist, Doctor or Detective.
Pros:
- Three exciting careers to choose from
- A variety of new outfits to try out
- New activities to explore
Cons:
- The lack of career options is disappointing
- Gets repetitive after a while
Ranking:
- 7/10
2. Cats and Dogs
This adorable expansion pack released on 10th November 2017 lets you adopt a variety of furry friends into the family.
It’s very hard not to love this classic expansion pack, not to mention the detail on the animals are exquisite.
Pros:
- A great expansion for those familiar with The Sims 3 Pets expansion
- Diverse type of pets and breeds to choose from
- You can meet fellow pet owners and take part in competitions
Cons:
- Has limited content compared to other expansion packs
Ranking:
- 8/10
1. Discover University
Coming up in first place is EA’s most recent expansion pack release Discover University.
Released on November 15th 2019, this fantastic expansion pack lets you take control of your future and enrol at university.
Pros:
- You have the freedom to either attend or skip classes and face the consequences
- You get to meet a fantastic array of new Sims
- A variety of sports and extra-curricular activities to explore
Cons:
- Could use more activity and class options
Ranking:
- 9/10
