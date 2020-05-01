The Sims 5 PS5: How will Sony’s next-gen console impact EA’s life-sim?

With the next inslament of EA’s life-sim in the pipeline, how will Sony’s new console affect the new game?

EA’s life-sim is finally returning for a fifth instalment!

After copious Sims 4 expansion packs, The Sims 5 is set for a 2021 release, which, of course, is after the launch of Sony’s PS5.

But will The Sims 5 come to the next-gen console and what does it mean for the game?

Will The Sims 5 be on the PS5?

Most likely, yes.

Despite having no fixed date, The Sims 5 looks set to release in early 2021.

THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator.

With the PS5 arriving in late 2020, you’d expect EA will be building a game that utilises the enhancements of next-gen.

When will The Sims 5 come to the PS5?

Here’s the bad news – EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.

Therefore, if we are to see The Sims 5 arrive to any next-gen consoles, it may well be a few years down the line.

NEW GAME, NEW CONSOLE: With next-gen on the way, could EA bring The Sims 5 to consoles early?

However, this isn’t definite and with the PS5 set to revolutionise the gaming world, EA may well adopt a different strategy that encompasses Sony’s new console.

How will the PS5 impact The Sims 5?

EA has confirmed that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, with much more customisation options to boot.

With the likes of Sony’s PS5 possessing all-new ray tracing, The Sims 5 may well have graphics as you’ve never seen before!

YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of just how good The Sims 5’s graphics could be:

To read more about The Sims 5, including online multiplayer, new features, plot details and more, head here.