The Sims 5 PS5: How will Sony’s next-gen console impact EA’s life-sim?
With the next inslament of EA’s life-sim in the pipeline, how will Sony’s new console affect the new game?
EA’s life-sim is finally returning for a fifth instalment!
After copious Sims 4 expansion packs, The Sims 5 is set for a 2021 release, which, of course, is after the launch of Sony’s PS5.
But will The Sims 5 come to the next-gen console and what does it mean for the game?
NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
Will The Sims 5 be on the PS5?
Most likely, yes.
Despite having no fixed date, The Sims 5 looks set to release in early 2021.
With the PS5 arriving in late 2020, you’d expect EA will be building a game that utilises the enhancements of next-gen.
When will The Sims 5 come to the PS5?
Here’s the bad news – EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.
READ MORE: The Sims 5 will have online multiplayer!
Therefore, if we are to see The Sims 5 arrive to any next-gen consoles, it may well be a few years down the line.
However, this isn’t definite and with the PS5 set to revolutionise the gaming world, EA may well adopt a different strategy that encompasses Sony’s new console.
How will the PS5 impact The Sims 5?
EA has confirmed that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, with much more customisation options to boot.
With the likes of Sony’s PS5 possessing all-new ray tracing, The Sims 5 may well have graphics as you’ve never seen before!
READ MORE: The Sims 4 – ALL cheat codes
YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of just how good The Sims 5’s graphics could be:
To read more about The Sims 5, including online multiplayer, new features, plot details and more, head here.