Robux July 2020 Promo Clothes For Clothes: New Cosmetics, Headphones, Promo Codes, How to Redeem & More
We only received one new code in June, so will we get the same treatment in July? Find out here.
Every month, a fresh set of Roblox promo codes provide the community with the latest fashion accessories.
We’ve seen some strange cosmetics pop up in recent months, ranging from a bird-themed shoulder accessory to techno rabbit headphones.
Continue below for all the latest promo codes for clothes, as well as steps on how to redeem them.
Clothes Promo Codes
Over the past few months, Roblox players have received an interesting collection of cosmetics.
These codes included:
- TWEETROBLOX – ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder cosmetic
- SPIDERCOLA – ‘Spider Cola’ shoulder cosmetic
- TOYRUHEADPHONES2020 – ‘Teal Techno Rabbit’ headphones
We don’t know how long these codes will last, but there is now a brand new code for July to add to the list.
In order to get the ‘Black Prince Succulent’ headphones for your Roblox character, you’ll need the code: JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020
Get Free Robux
Purchasing anything from the in-game catalogue requires Robux, the official currency of Roblox.
Using Robux allows users to create game passes and developer products in different games – a touch that cements Roblox as a game of the future.
However, the best way to actually get ‘free’ Robux is by creating your very own Roblox game.
While you can earn actual real-life currency with in-game purchases, you can also monetize certain elements of your game to collect Robux.
How to Redeem Promo Codes
Redeeming Roblox Promo Codes can be a bit of a process, but as ever, we’ve got your back!
Before anything, you’ll need to make sure that you’re logged into the Roblox account that you wish to use the code on.
The next step involves heading over to the Roblox Promo Code Redemption page and enter your code in the box.
There are a couple more steps involved before you see the new items in your inventory, so head over to the How to Redeem Roblox Promo Codes article for the last touches!
