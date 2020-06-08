Roblox: Promo Codes for Clothes - How to Redeem, June's Free Codes, Free Robux & More

Roblox promo codes provide the community with the latest fashion accessories, and this month is no different!

These accessories make it that much more enjoyable to jump into the intuitive game modes with friends.

Continue below for all the latest promo codes for clothes!

Clothes Promo Codes

The following is a list of all the different codes currently available and what you get when you redeem them.

LIMITED CHOICES: Currently, only 3 cosmetics are available for Roblox players

TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says

– The Bird Says SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola

– Spider Cola TOYRUHEADPHONES2020 – Teal Techno Rabbit

May’s free promo codes granted players access to two new shoulder accessories, and June has also provided us with one new code.

Mix up your look with the shoulder accessory ‘Spider Cola’ – quite literally a cross between a can of Cola and a spider.

Alternatively, players now have access to June’s free cosmetic – the ‘Teal Techno Rabbit' hat!

We don't know how long these codes will last, so you better hurry up if you want the cross between bunny ears and a stereo.

We've seen masks, hoods and other accessories in recent months, so we don't know what to expect for July?

How to Redeem Promo Codes

Redeeming Roblox promo codes is a simple process.

ANYWHERE, ANYTIME: Roblox is compatible with more devices than you would think!

Head to the ‘Roblox Promo Code Redemption' page and enter your code in the box.

Head on over to the full article for more details on how to find your new items in your account’s inventory.

Get Free Robux

The best way to actually get “free” Robux is by creating your very own Roblox game.

NOT NOW: Save the selfies for another time!

While you can earn actual real-life currency with in-game purchases, you can also monetize certain elements of your creation so that you collect Robux.

If your game gains any form of popularity, the amount of Robux in your virtual bank will increase.

