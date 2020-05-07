Roblox: Is it on Mobile? Requirements, iOS, Android, May Promo Codes & More

Gamers of all ages can jump into the action and start exploring the user-generated 3D worlds!

Roblox is a leading online entertainment platform that enables players of all ages to imagine, create, and play together in immersive 3D worlds.

With fun and intuitive game modes, it’s easy for anyone to jump in and start exploring the worlds that Roblox has to offer.

There are always Promo codes to redeem for special collectable items and cosmetics, but more on that later.

Here, we cover everything we know about Roblox Mobile, from the system requirements to the controls.

Continue below for all the details.

Roblox Mobile

Roblox Mobile (also known as Roblox iOS and Roblox Android) is the mobile application version of the game.

ON THE GO: With Roblox mobile, you’ll be able to take the action anywhere!

It is available on iOS devices, any recent Android device and the Amazon Kindle.

The application allows the purchasing of in-game items from the avatar shop and enables access to Android and iOS-exclusive items.

Graphics

The graphics on mobile are less impressive than those featured on PC, but decals and custom skyboxes still exist.

This is implemented to limit lag on mobile devices since they are weaker than PCs.

Furthermore, on mobile devices, the game will not run at full resolution.

Instead, it will run at a quarter resolution with 4x MSAA (multisample anti-aliasing) to reduce stress on the graphics processor.

Controls

Movement in games is controlled by the two buttons in the lower corners.

WHAT A DRAG: You’ll need to use the on-screen joystick to get around

To move, drag the joystick in the left corner, and to jump, tap the icon in the right corner.

Attacking is performed by simply tapping the screen in the direction you wish to attack.

To select a different weapon, just tap the weapon’s icon.

May’s Promo Codes

The first is “TWEETROBLOX”.

COSMETICS ARE KEY – Cosmetics are the main progression in Roblox.

This will give you a cosmetic bird that sits on your character’s shoulder, and you’ll be able to find this in your inventory once you’ve redeemed your code.

The next is “SPIDERCOLA” – another cool cosmetic to add to the collection that sits on your shoulder!

How to Redeem

Once you have your codes, you’ll just need to apply them to your account!

PLAY YOUR WAY: Roblox will allow you to play the game modes you want!

Head over to the Roblox website or launcher and go to the ‘Promotions’ page, where you’ll be able to enter your code.

Once completed, a small text box will appear telling you that your Promo code has successfully been redeemed.