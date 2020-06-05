Roblox: How To Get Free Robux – Create Your Own Game, June’s Free Promo Codes, How To Redeem, Roblox Mobile & More

Players can design their very own Roblox games, and through this they can earn free Roblox!

Roblox offers a vast array of fun and intuitive game modes, which players are welcome to explore with their friends!

Every month, new Roblox promo codes are released, and June has been no exception!

We have all the details that you’ll need for June’s Promo Codes, but first, here’s how to get free Robux!

Get Free Robux

First thing’s first, what are Robux used for?

NOW IS NOT THE TIME: Save the selfies for when you aren’t trying to escape!

Purchasing anything from the catalogue requires Robux, as it is the in-game currency.

Robux can be used to advertise a multitude of different things, but each requires a different amount of Robux.

Using Robux allows users to create game passes and developer products in different games, which is pretty cool.

The best way to actually get “free” Robux is by creating your very own Roblox game.

While you can earn actual real-life currency with in-game purchases, you can also monetize certain elements of your creation so that you collect Robux.

If your game gains any form of popularity, the amount of Robux in your virtual bank will increase.

June’s Promo Codes

There’s only one new promo code that’s been added for June, but rest assured that May’s free codes are still active.

STAY ON BEAT: Well, it’s a big improvement on last month’s shoulder cosmetics!

Players now have access to the ‘Teal Techno Rabbit‘ hat.

Using the code TOYRUHEADPHONES2020, you can redeem this strange hybrid of a bunny and a set of speakers!

Roblox Mobile

Roblox Mobile (also known as Roblox iOS and Roblox Android) is very much a thing!

ON THE GO: You’ll be able to play Roblox on a walk, on the train or even on the loo!

It is available on iOS devices, any recent Android device and the Amazon Kindle.

The application allows the purchasing of in-game items from the avatar shop and enables access to Android and iOS-exclusive items.

Head over to the full Roblox Mobile article for more details on the graphics, controls and specifications.

