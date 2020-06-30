Roblox July 2020 Music Codes: Latest Music, How to Redeem, July Promo Codes, Free Robux & More

Tired to listening to the in-game music? Well, you can take this into your own hands with music codes!

It’s a little known fact that you can get hundreds of the latest songs to play in Roblox.

All you need is the music code for a specific song and it’s yours, so check out the latest selection and our short guide for redeeming Roblox Promo Codes below.

Roblox Music Codes

There are a few websites out here that have become pretty significcant music archives for Roblox.

AN ACQUIRED TASTE: You can use the search feature to find some surprisingly niche songs!

The site MusicCoder seems to have a pretty regularly updated selection of music – even if the titles in the snapshot above are not your cup of tea, it’s well worth checking out.

Check out how to redeem the codes below, so that you can listen to your music in-game!

How to Redeem Promo Codes

Redeeming Roblox Codes for the first time is a bit of a process, but just follow these simple steps and you’ll get there in no time!

IT’S PRETTY EASY: Just follow our steps laid out below

Before anything, you’ll need to make sure that you’re logged into the Roblox account that you wish to use the code on.

Next, head over to the Roblox Promo Code Redemption page and enter your code in the box.

Once you click redeem, you’ll get a message confirming that you have redeemed the code.

Now, continue below for access to the latest promo codes for July!

July Promo Codes

A few of the cosmetics from previous months are still available to Roblox players, and it’s an interesting collection of cosmetics.

HEADPHONES: Sadly we only received one new code in June

These codes included:

TWEETROBLOX – ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder cosmetic

– ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder cosmetic SPIDERCOLA – ‘Spider Cola’ shoulder cosmetic

– ‘Spider Cola’ shoulder cosmetic TOYRUHEADPHONES2020 – ‘Teal Techno Rabbit’ headphones

We don’t know how long these codes will last, but a brand new code for July has just joined the list.

FLOWER BOY: This set of headphones are based on a real flower!

In order to get the ‘Black Prince Succulent’ headphones for your Roblox character, you’ll need the code: JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020