Roblox July 2020 Best Games: Scuba Diving, Jailbreak, Survival, July Promo Codes, How to Redeem & More

Roblox games come in all shapes and sizes, but a few in particular have really kicked off in 2020!

Roblox isn’t just any other MMO title – it’s a platform that offers its users the opportunity to create fun adventures for their friends.

Everyone gets their own virtual toolbox to create their own Roblox games, and in some cases, you can earn a load of free Robux from doing so.

We will take you through some of the best games that we’ve found in Roblox, as well as all of the information related to July’s promo codes.

Best Games

From epic simulators to insane RPGs and action titles, there are a ton of free Roblox games out there to enjoy.

Natural Disaster Survival

Natural Disaster Survival can feel a little bit like PUBG when being played.

I’M A SURVIVOR: Harness your inner Bear Grylls in this epic survivor game!

Of course, you won’t be pitted against other players like you are in PUBG; instead, you’ll just need to hide for dear life against the elements in whatever shelter you find.

This one has been widely voted for as the best game in Roblox right now, but that is down to interpretation.

Scuba Diving at Quill Lake

This little wholesome gem will keep any parents at bay with its relaxing style of play.

THE DEEP BLUE: If you’re going for realism, this could be one of your best bets.

Taking a trip to the lake lake could be the closest thing we get to a holiday this summer, and it doesn’t look like a bad way to spend your time.

In this game, you’ll need to scour an area for treasure, with dingy caves requiring a flashlight and deep open water requiring extra training and gear.

Jailbreak

Jailbreak is as close as Roblox games get to mature-themed RPGs like GTA.

JAILHOUSE ROCK: No matter which side you are on, you’ll need to keep your wits about you.

You start the game by picking one of two roles: Police Officer or Criminal.

Picking the role of the criminal will leave you isolated in Her Majesty’s Pleasure.

To escape, you’ll need to pickpocket a keycard from an officer, but they will be armed with a pistol, taser and cuffs for when prisoners make these attempts.

If you do escape, the game becomes an open world, where you start the world’s biggest game of hide-and-seek with your pursuers.

July Promo Codes

Over the past few months, Roblox players have received an interesting collection of cosmetics.

FLOWER BOY: This set of headphones draws influence from a rare plant.

The latest cosmetic to be introduced is the ‘Black Prince Succulent’ set of headphone

In order to get this cosmetic onto your Roblox character, you’ll need the code JOUECLUBHEADPHONES2020.

HEADPHONES: Last month we only received one new code, and it was for a set of rabbit-themed headphones

There are also some other codes that are still active from previous months, including:

TWEETROBLOX – ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder cosmetic

– ‘The Bird Says’ shoulder cosmetic SPIDERCOLA – ‘Spider Cola’ shoulder cosmetic

– ‘Spider Cola’ shoulder cosmetic TOYRUHEADPHONES2020 – ‘Teal Techno Rabbit’ headphones

If you’re new to Roblox and want to find out how to redeem the codes, head over to our How to Redeem Roblox Promo Codes article.

