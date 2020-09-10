V10 R-League: Thrilling debut promises more excitement to come

It couldn’t be closer after the first race and we can expect to see more action through the season.

The V10 R-League opened with a fantastic day of sim racing action on Monday!

Monza saw some brilliant action as the Temple of Speed well and truly lived up to its name.

Each of the four ties was close and entertaining throughout, something that we can expect to see more of in the remaining six rounds.

Fast-paced action throughout

Unlike some racing series where there’s often a lull in the action at around the halfway mark, the V10 R-League was action-packed from start to finish.

The each of the eight teams are pitted against each other in three challenges. These are the three-lap head-to-head sprint, a relay race, and a team’s race.

BEGIN AS YOU MEAN TO GO ON: Red Bull and Fordzilla kicked us off in terrific style

Because of the short length of all of the events, no driver or team can build up a large lead, there’s not enough time for the race to become boring.

Every team has top sim racing talent on offer, the two teams which are yet to score will pick up points in the coming rounds. It’s not just the drivers though, the car plays a big role on how exciting these races are too!

Close and competitive

You would expect the competition being close when all of the teams have identical cars at their disposal, but the first meeting couldn’t have been any closer!

There’s a pair of teams on three, two, one, and zero points each. Even those that had a clean sweep (Williams and Porsche) didn’t dominate their ties, there were times when their opponents could’ve come back.

ON THE LIMIT: Drivers left nothing on the table on Monday

The cars are beasts to drive, the V10 engines were screaming around Monza, which took us back to a golden era of racing before quiet hybrid engines became the norm.

The incredible torque which these cars produce makes them hard to drive. This was something that was apparent during the races, as several drivers spun off when pushing the limits.

The team’s race was a particular highlight, as all six drivers entered by the pair of teams raced for ten laps. The points system for this means that a driver from one team can win the race, but their team can lose the round.

The team’s race can even end in a draw, something that hasn’t happened yet, but no doubt will before the end of the season. Team tactics are key here as well, expect to see tactical battles as the campaign progresses.

There will be more mistakes from drivers as the pressure ramps up as well. When the championship battle becomes clearer, drivers will make errors in the hunt for the £100,000.

Where to watch the next race

In short, you don’t want to miss the V10 R-League, it’s the next big thing in sim racing!

The second round of the season will be held at Brands Hatch on 14 September at 7pm BST.

The entire Season 1 of V10 R-League will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

Those in the US can watch on ESPN3, while in the Middle East it will be available on STARZPLAY Arabia.

