[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Motorsport

V10 R-League: How to watch new sim racing series – BT Sport, ESPN, STARZPLAY, & more

The latest sim racing series is taking the community by storm. How can you get in on the action?

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Sep 11, 2020
v10 r league how to watch sim racing

The V10 R-League started with a bang in Monza.

Round 1 saw Williams Esports and Porsche24 RedLine stake an early championship claim.

Fans saw plenty of wheel-to-wheel action in every match. How can you watch the rest of the season? Let’s find out!

Contents hide
1 How to watch the V10 R-League
1.1 UK & Ireland
1.2 United States
1.3 Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
2 Rest of the World

How to watch the V10 R-League

There are plenty of ways to watch V10 R-League. As ever though, the method you can use depends on where you are in the world.

READ MORE: V10 R-League marks a new era for esports & sim racing

Let’s go around the world and see where the action will be.

UK & Ireland

Fans in the UK & Ireland can watch the V10 R-League on BT Sport 2.

All the action will be broadcast on Mondays at 7pm BST. Round 2 will take place at Brands Hatch.

NOW WATCH BELOW – A HOT LAP OF BRANDS HATCH

There will be repeats at various times throughout the week, check listings for exact start times.

Full race coverage will also be available to those in the UK every Tuesday morning on the BT Sport App and btsport.com.

United States

Those in America can watch the V10 R-League at 6pm local time Monday-Friday on ESPN 3.

red bull v10 r round 1 1
CHARGING BULLS: Red Bull took a good victory in Round 1

Viewers should check ESPN digital platforms for replays and further coverage.

Middle East & North Africa (MENA)

Those in the MENA region can watch the action on STARZPLAY Arabia.

Rest of the World

For those not in those regions that want to watch can find races posted daily on the V10 R-League Facebook page.

v10 r league monza crash 1
CONTACT: There was plenty of close racing around Monza

Races will go up from Tuesday to Friday at 5pm BST.

COMING SOON: Racinggames.gg, the new home of motorsport gaming

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon