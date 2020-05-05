MotoGP 20: French Grand Prix Setup – guide, suspension, settings, & more

A good setup can make all the difference in MotoGP 20. Here’s how to master Le Mans.

MotoGP 20 is here and it’s a tough nut to crack. There’s nothing on the market right now quite as challenging as MotoGP 20.

You can read our review of it, but if you’re ready to ride we have what you need.

For those that are new to the franchise and motorcycle racing games in general, we have a beginner’s guide to get you off on the right track.

Setups are key to being fast around a racing circuit, especially when you’re starting off in the game.

Le Mans is most famous for hosting the 24-hour race which forms one of the three points of motorsport’s Triple Crown. The venue also hosts France’s round of the MotoGP championship and isn’t an easy circuit to round.

Here’s the setup you need to master Le Mans in MotoGP 20!

Tyres

Le Mans isn’t a tough circuit on thee tyres, but to allow you to push, we recommend mediums on both the front and rear of the bike.

SAFE: Your tyre choices need to be sensible to make it through the race

The hards shouldn’t be in your thoughts, they don’t give enough grip to keep up with the leaders.

You could go soft on the front axle, but you’ll be struggling towards the end of the race.

Suspension

Le Mans has two long straights but the majority of the circuit is made up of tight corners. Your suspension setup will therefore be more conservative than at some other tracks.

We recommend high preload values of 8 on both the front and rear to help alleviate understeer through the tight bends. Your fork values need to be relatively high too, around 7 for the front axle and 8 on the rear to aid stability.

RESPONSIVE: You need a bike that turns on a sixpence in Le Mans

Shock absorbers should be 6 for the front and 7 on the rear, as the kerbs are harsh around here.

The springs need to be hard for steering precision though, we went with 8, 7 on the front and rear.

Steering Adjustment

Your suspension is set up to be responsive but you still need to make your steering adjustment responsive to be fast around Le Mans.

RESPONSIVE: Your steering adjustment needs to be responsive

The head inclination and trail need to be fairly low at about 4 for both front and rear. This helps you in the high-speed direction changes required for some of the sharper corners and chicanes.

Gear Ratio

Your geat rations need to be set fairly high for Le Mans because of the long start/ finish straight.

The exception to this is sixth gear, which has to be as low as possible to aid acceleration down the shorter straights between corners.

Brake System

There aren’t any huge stops at Le Mans, with the possible exception of Turn 2. You can’t get up to 200mph (320kph) here. Your braking system shouldn’t deviate from the defaults of 340mm and 220mm.

If you go for bigger brakes, you add weight to the bike. Smaller brakes will struggle to go the distance.

ECU

There are quite a few important traction zones at Le Mans, so your traction control should be turned up high. The engine braking should also be high, this especially helps to avoid using the brakes through the Turn 1 kink.

Anti-wheelie aid has to be turned all the way up as well, the elevation changes makes the front wheel want to fly up at times.

Be sure to turn your power up to 2 for the straights and whenever you’ve got excess fuel in the tank. These can all be adjusted out on track and during the race though, so feel free to alter these as your race progresses.