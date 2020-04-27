MotoGP 20 Beginner’s Guide: Tips and tricks to succeed – Assists, setups, cornering, braking, overtaking, & online

MotoGP can be tough even for seasoned car racers. If you are brand new, you need these tips & tricks.

MotoGP 20 was released last week and we’re big fans of what Milestone have achieved this year.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still a major global issue, this year’s game has been released before the start of the 2020 MotoGP season. This is the only way for MotoGP fans to get their racing fix.

That means plenty of fans will be picking up the game for the first time.

Playing a motorcycle racing game for the first time can be daunting but with our beginner’s guide you can ease into two-wheeled racing and enjoy this amazing game.

Walk before you can run

Like any sports game, you can set how difficult you want your MotoGP experience to be right from the outset.

There are a plethora of options to choose from to tailor the AI and the bike to your liking.

HELP ME: There are a number of assists to help new players

If you didn’t play MotoGP 19, it can be very difficult knowing what skill level you’re at from the start. One of the beauties of MotoGP is that all the bikes are at around the same performance level, there’s no F1-style tier system to teams.

This means that if you start a quick race, you can gauge your performance relative to the AI. We’d recommend starting with the lowest level of AI (20%) and gradually turning this value up if you find yourself winning the race too easily.

You’ve got plenty of options when it comes to making the bike easier to drive too. Everything from the ideal racing line to allowing mistake-correcting rewinds are available to be customised.

Remember though, the more assists you have enabled, the slower your potential pace will be. For example, if you have automatic brakes enabled, you won’t overshoot a corner, but you will be slower in the braking zones than you would be if you slammed the anchors on manually.

As you feel more comfortable you can begin to peel away assists. Starting with the automatic brakes and then the physics simulation levels.

Bike setups

You can be the best driver in the world but if your vehicle isn’t set up correctly, you won’t be winning many races.

Setups vary from circuit to circuit, as each track layout is unique and different settings for the bikes are required. Which setup is best for you is again unique for each player and depends on their driving style.

THE SWEET SPOT: Setups are key to being quick in MotoGP 20

Thankfully, MotoGP 20 comes with a “guided setup” feature, which helps you tweak the bike using your race engineer as a guide. You state what your problem areas are out on track and the setup will change accordingly.

Of course, you can alter the setup yourself (descriptions are given for each area of the bike) but when you’re starting out, this can be a venture into the unknown.

It can be a laborious process, but the best way to improve your setup and driving is to put the hours in, in practice. There’s no substitute for time spent out on track, so make use of the free practice and warm-up sessions during race weekends, they’re vital!

If you’re looking for some examples of setups though, these can be found on our site. Bear in mind, these are for MotoGP 19, but the fundamentals are the same for ’20.

We will be adding track and setup guides in the coming weeks though, so keep your eyes peeled for those!

Knee and elbow on the tarmac

For those players who are new to the MotoGP series or motorcycle racing in general, riding on two wheels is vastly different to driving on four.

The straights are the same as always, but cornering is a real challenge if you’ve never done it before on a bike.

INCOMPARABLE: Riding a bike is infinitely different to racing a car

You’ll have to begin braking a lot earlier than you’d expect, even more so than what the racing line would indicate. When turning, you’ll need to keep the throttle going, just a little bit of power to keep the bike from rolling over too much and slowing you down.

For corner exit, ease back on the throttle, don’t stab at it, you’ll spin the rear wheel and lose both time and tyre lift. Your main focus should be on the braking though, as this is the hardest aspect to racing to get right at first.

Overtaking is difficult in MotoGP, as both the inside and outside line offer enough grip to overtake riders. This means you’ve got more opportunity to attack but your rival also has more of a chance to defend. You’ve got to be patient and just like your driving in general, practice makes perfect.

Online melee

Like most online racing games, playing the online section of MotoGP 20 can be as fun as it is infuriating.

When you’re in a lobby full of complete strangers, you only need one to spoil the party. Smoothness is the aim of the game, being consistent with your laps and hitting the apex will see your lap times and finishing positions improve.

Lag is the eternal enemy of online gaming, but this is something that’s becoming less and less of a problem as internet speeds increase.

You should always remain vigilant of this issue though and give riders more space than you would the offline AI, just in case they lag into you and cause a crash.

