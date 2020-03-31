MotoGP 20 Customization: Liveries, setup, and everything you can change this year

There are more options than ever before to make your bike faster and flashier in MotoGP 20!

MotoGP 20’s release is less than a month away!

MotoGP 19 is a hard act to follow, but signs are definitely positive ahead of the release.

Details on the official website have revealed notable improvements and innovations over last year’s entry.

Customisation is a big part of any racing game, as it allows the player to put their stamp onto the team and driver that represents them. We sat down with producer of MotoGP 20 Michele Caletti, to get the latest news ahead of Milestone’s annual entry.

MotoGP 20 has more variety than ever before

GREATER CUSTOMISATION: There are more options than previous years

The graphics editor is one of the highlighted features of MotoGP 20, but little detail is given away at what you’ll actually be able to change.

Thankfully, Michele Caletti has shed some light on what will be on offer to players next month:

“We’ve created a set of sponsors for each bike, three of them. You can combine them with different livery designs, two per bike.

“Then you can choose the colour of three different parts of the livery, including matte, glossy, metallic paints. You can choose rim colors, riding number, and you can do more or less the same degree of customisation on your leathers. That’s a lot of freedom.”

There’s a lot on offer here. If you do the maths, that’s thousands of combinations. Although, you won’t be able to create your own bespoke livery, as Caletti explained:

“You cannot create a hand-designed livery for licensing reasons: having real sponsors, designing the rest with no restrictions can lead to some… trouble.”

PUSHING THE LIMITS: MotoGP 20 will push the current systems to the max

That’s an understandable conclusion and is the same reason why F1 2019 didn’t allow this feature. Plus if the game is aiming to be realistic, you need real sponsors, just like if a new team joined the grid.

Caletti was full of praise for the level of detail on offer with these liveries though, stating they wouldn’t be out-of-place on the actual MotoGP gird:

“All the designs could be painted on a real MotoGP bike and taken to the track, blending with the rest of the pack in a superb way.”

This is all definitely promising and has us eager to design our own teams in the game when we get our hands on it next month.

Caletti also confirmed to us that MotoGP 20 will be unaffected by the recent COVID-19 lockdowns that have impacted the world.

That means you can still play MotoGP 20 on 23 April across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.

MotoGP 20 promises to be the most realistic yet

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X being released later this year, this will likely be the last MotoGP game released on the current generation of consoles. This is Milestone’s final chance to boost interest around the series ahead of the beginning of ninth-gen.

Extreme realism is as a result of the developers pulling out all the stops and pushing the systems to their limits. Here’s a full rundown of what is included:

Thanks to this handy graphic recently added to their website, we can see what exactly is included with extreme realism.

Graphics are key to selling your game and immersing the players, gameplay is arguably more important, but if the game doesn’t look good, it’ll struggle. Thankfully, that won’t be the case with MotoGP 20, as we can see from the screenshots released so far, the game is a noticeable improvement over 19.

A new lighting model, better rider models, and redesigned pit boxes are some of the highlights but it’s the other graphical updates that peak the interest more.

The “New asphalt” might not only be a graphical update but also a physics-based one, you could be able to feel every bump and change of gradient around the circuits.

The “Team Manager Face Scan” is also interesting, as it will likely mean the team principles of each team have their actual faces in the game, much like Premier League managers in FIFA. Perhaps you’ll even be able to use a “game face” feature for your character in Managerial Mode, but that is yet to be decided.