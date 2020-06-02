[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES

PES 2021 Real Madrid: Will the Spanish giants be a licensed partner?

Konami have secured the licenses of a number of big clubs, but could Real Madrid be the biggest yet?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Jun 2, 2020
 

PES 2021 Real Madrid Licensed Partner Image

The arrival of the next gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X has got the gaming community excited, and as we enter the summer months, the focus has shifted on to what the next editions of PES and FIFA could have in store.

Ahead of the new game, will Konami announce a new licensed club to be a part of PES 2021?

Contents hide
1 What do we know?
2 Are EA dropping Los Blancos?
3 What does this mean?

What do we know?

Rumours have surfaced on Twitter that Konami could have secured the license for Real Madrid for PES 2021.

ronaldo pes 2020
CR7! PES secured exclusive rights to Juventus, forcing EA to create ‘Piemonte Calcio’.

Konami officially announced their deals with Bayern, Juventus and Manchester United in July 2019 despite the deals being in place much earlier. Could they be doing the same again?

Are EA dropping Los Blancos?

EA’s deal with Real Madrid was due to expire in 2018, however the contract was renewed for an undisclosed duration.

Real Madrid were not included in FIFA 20’s classic kit release, however EA partner clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and PSG were all included.

What does this mean?

We aren’t sure. At this current moment in time, these rumours are just that… rumours.

Given Konami’s track record in recent years, a fully licensed Real Madrid team could well appear on PES 2021.

