PS5 Price: Reported predictions, Rumours and more

Price predictions start surfacing online ahead of the PS5’s release in Holiday 2020.

The effects of lockdown are still very much in effect across the world and have been challenging for individuals and indutries alike.

With regards to the gaming industry, we have seen numerous cancellations and postponements as both a consequence of the pandemic, and a solution to preventing further spread.

The upcoming PS5 is understandbly highly anticipated ahead of its release in Holiday 2020.

While there have been no official reveals of the price of the PS5 by Sony, some predictions have been reported.

Let’s take a look at what the latest predictions are suggesting about the PS5’s price tag upon release.

Expert Predictions

In an article on Bloomberg.com, Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Capital said that he thought ‘both the PS5 and Xbox Series X may end up at US$450…”

Earlier in the article, it reads that ‘Game developers who’ve been creating titles for the next PlayStation anticipate its price to be in the region of $499 to $549′.

This would make the predicted range £399 – £439 roughly speaking.

In addition, the article goes on to reference Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Kanterman, who points to increased component costs pushing up the price.

FAN-MADE: A concept created ahead of the release in Holiday 2020

What could this mean?

As with all predictions, they should be taken with a large pinch of salt. Until there is an official announcement, this should be treated as a rough guess more than fact.

With that being said, people are likely to be excited as to what could be considered a step towards knowing more about the PS5 price.

For more on the story as we get it, and for everything PS5 – keeping checking back in.

