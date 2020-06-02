Expected Games to be Revealed at the PS5 Event!: God of War 2, Spider-Man 2, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, Event Delayed and More!

Some of the exclusives we’ve seen over the last few years has got us hyped for the release of the PS5!

Sony‘s PlayStation 4 has gained a lot of fans due to their amazing exclusive titles.

With the release of the PS5, we’re likely to see a brand-new set of exclusives to feature on the next-gen console.

The upcoming reveal event will shed light on some of the speculations we’ve seen over the last few weeks.

Unfortunately, the event has been delayed to a more relevant time, but given the current circumstances, this is a very understandable decision.

God of War 2

SIE Santa Monica Studio has created an amazing Remaster and Reboot of a fan-favourite PlayStation title.

GHOST OF SPARTA – Kratos has started a new journey, leaving his old life behind…

With the reboot, we found Kratos in a new realm with his son Atreus. We followed them on an amazing journey and saw them grow and mature together.

At the end of the last game (spoilers ahead), Kratos was facing off against the god “Thor” after an amazing end-credits sequence.

We can’t wait for the next game, to find out how this confrontation unfolds.

READ MORE: PS5 Digital Showcase DELAYED – How to watch Future of Gaming, Gameplay, Game Reveals, & more

it is expected the next God of War game will be announced at this event and release at some point in 2021.

Spider-Man 2

Insomniac games developed an amazing narrative for the start of a Spider-Man story.

WITH GREAT POWER – Take on the Titans of New York in this amazing open-world Spider-Man game!

We saw a host of villains and content throughout the story with amazing characters to drive an emotional rollercoaster.

Fingers crossed, the sequel will be announced shortly and release within the next few years.

READ MORE: Will Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have dismemberment? Finishing Moves, Next Gameplay Reveal, Details, and more

PS4 exclusives are a huge selling point of the PlayStation systems. Spider-Man has been a large part of this drive alongside other games, like The Last of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Lead animator, Richard Oud and Senior Quest Designer, Blake Rebouche have both teased at the reveal of the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel.

CREATURES OF THE FUTURE – Discover the amazing creatures in HZD, from small creatures to glorious behemoths!

The first HZD introduced us to a dystopian future, where we explore and hunt large mechanical creatures on open planes.

This game looks unlike any other and gave us a brand-new experience when compared to the other titles released.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Best Controller Presets – Quick Builder, Builder Pro, Combat Pro, Our Custom Preset & More

With a second game, the developers could continue to explore Aloy‘s story and discover more of the fantastic and beautiful world.

Shadow of the Colossus Sequal

Like most of the upcoming PS5 exclusives, a new sequel to Shadow of the Colossus game could be coming with the release of PS5.

TAKE ON TITANS – Fight against some of the biggest enemies you’ve ever seen in a game!

genDESIGN left the last game on a great teaser for a new adventure. Seeing your character stand against amazing gargantuan beasts gives you a sense of dread unlike any other

The first Shadow of the Colossus game gave us a throwback to the originals with a hit of nostalgia.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Theme: UPDATE -Underwater Theme CONFIRMED – rumours, leaks, news and More!

Another Colossus game would be welcomed with open arms, and only adds to the roster of games available on the next PlayStation console

Event Delayed

Unfortunately, Sony has decided to postpone this reveal event.

STAND TOGETHER – Hold tight, Sony will return with their reveal event at a more relevant time!

With the tragic events of this week, Sony has cancelled its event to try and shed light on the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

It’s possible we’ll see a few more events delayed to help support this movement.

READ MORE: Will Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remastered feature on the Xbox Series X? – Consoles, Benefits of Next-gen, Release date and More!

Sony understands that people want to see new PS5 games, but feel now is not the time for celebration but a time for “more important voices to be heard”.

We’ll have to wait for more info from Sony regarding the new date of this event.