NBA 2K24 is just around the corner, with the game releasing on 8 September. Millions of players from all around the world can't wait to get their hands on the game. One of the biggest reasons for that is the brand-new Mamba Moments game mode.

Mamba Moments is a game mode that celebrates the illustrious career of the late great Kobe Bryant. It's very similar to the Jordan Challenge mode that NBA 2K23 had.

That's because it lets players experience some of the most memorable moments of Bryant's career. It lets players know how much of a special player he was, and the type of person Bryant was as well. Mamba Moments encapsulates one of the most legendary careers in sports history.

So, let's find out everything about this exciting NBA 2K24 game mode.

What is Mamba Moments?

As mentioned above, Mamba Moments is a game mode that revolves around the career of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. In this mode, users will play as Kobe Bryant, in some of the most memorable games of his career.

According to the 2K developers, the goal was to provide players with a memorable experience. An experience where players can re-live Bryant's biggest moments, and truly understand just how big of a star the Lakers legend was.

Developers worked hard to make Mamba Moments incredibly realistic, which made it easier to recreate historic moments with accuracy. There is plenty of historical footage in the mode, which brings back nostalgia and helps to captivate players.

Mamba Moments also had a lot of attention to detail. From injuries to stats, and even rivalry storylines, everything is portrayed in the game mode. This helps players better understand what was happening at that time in the NBA world. It also brings a never-before-seen level of realism.

Challenges

There are a total of seven games that players will relive in Mamba Moments. Every game has a different set of challenges users need to complete. After completing a challenge, players will earn rewards they can then use on MyTeam and MyCareer.

Some challenges are harder to complete than others, but they all give out great rewards. Just like Kobe Bryant, players also need to have the mamba mentally. Players can't give up and need to work hard to defeat the challenges ahead of them.

