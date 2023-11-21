NBA 2K24: How to Get 10,000 Free VC

NBA 2K24 is slowly approaching its Season 3, but the players still have a chance to earn some free VC while the current season lasts. Courtesy of the MyTEAM Trendsetter Pack, players can now get 10,000 free VC in NBA 2K24 Season 2.

It's not easy to get free VC in NBA 2K24. Apart from answering NBA 2KTV trivia questions and redeeming Locker Codes, the only other way is to grind MyCAREER games and quests. However, MyTEAM has come up with a few rewards in Season 2, which includes a lucrative 10,000 VC.

The best thing is that you don't even need to play a game to get it. Here’s how.

How to Get 10,000 Free VC in NBA 2K24

To claim your 10,000 free VC in NBA 2K24, all you need to do is open the Trendsetter Pack in MyTEAM and exchange one of your cards for rewards and VC. It's a quick process that takes less than a minute and it's available to all players, regardless of their previous MyTEAM gameplay.

click to enlarge Season 2 Trendsetter Pack Rewards

Follow these simple steps to get the Trendsetter rewards in NBA 2K24:

Go to MyTEAM. Select Pack Market from the menu. Click on Unopened Packs. Open and collect the Trendsetter Reward Card. Go back to the menu and select The Exchange. Use the Trendsetter Rewards Card to exchange for the rewards. Receive 10,000 VC instantly, plus bonus prizes.

What else is there in NBA 2K24 Season 2 Trendsetter Pack Rewards?

Besides 10,000 free VC, the NBA 2K24 Season 2 Trendsetter Pack rewards are the following:

10,000 VC

6 Skill Boosts (10 games) in Season 2

Ruby Option Pack in Season 2

1 Hour Double XP Coin in MyCAREER

1 Hour Double XP Coin in MyTEAM

This is how to get 10,000 free VC in NBA 2K24 Season 2 and remember - the third Trendsetter Pack rewards will be there in Season 3.

