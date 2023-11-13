A new NBA 2K24 season is just around the corner, with the Season 3 release date almost here. This means a lot of new content is coming to the game, including a new Battle Pass, cards, programs, rewards, and more.

Season 3 comes at a perfect time, as NBA 2K24 desperately needs a breath of fresh air. The NBA 2K community hasn't been thrilled with the content that has been released as of late, and Season 3 is the perfect opportunity for 2K to fix that.

So, let's find out everything about Season 3, starting with its release date.

Release date

Season 3 of NBA 2K24 releases on 1 December, at around 11am ET/16pm GMT, just seconds after Season 2 ends. We expect the NBA 2K servers to undergo a restart before Season 3 goes live to welcome all the content the new season will bring.

click to enlarge + 2

Since Season 3 only goes live on 1 December, players still have plenty of time to complete the Season 2 Battle Pass and claim all of the rewards. Many of those rewards can be useful at the start of Season 3, so make sure you reach the highest level possible on the Battle Pass.

Now, let's take a look at what every NBA 2K fan is dying to know, the content Season 3 is introducing.

NBA 2K24 Season 3

Unfortunately, we still don't know anything about the Season 3 content. 2K has yet to reveal which programs or rewards the new season is bringing. There is also no news about the new Battle Pass, and what exclusive rewards will be behind a paywall.

However, we can expect new programs to arrive at MyTEAM, together with new packs, incredible cards, and entertaining challenges. The MyCAREER rewards will probably be focused on new apparel, badge boosts, VC, and XP.

click to enlarge + 2

We will also see many new songs introduced into the NBA 2K24 soundtrack. These songs will most likely feature artists from many different genres, with a mixture of legends of the industry, and up-and-coming artists.

More information about Season 3 will be revealed shortly. We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.

For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.