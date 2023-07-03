NBA 2K24 is one of the most anticipated entries in the franchise. Fans have high expectations for this game, and can't wait to get their hands on it.

However, once fans get past the difficult task of choosing which NBA 2K24 edition to buy, they need to understand the badge system.

Badges have been a key element of the NBA 2K franchise for a while. That isn't changing in NBA 2K24, meaning players need to know which badges are good, okay, and which ones they should avoid.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about badges in NBA 2K24.

How badges work in NBA 2K24

Badges allow you to substantially improve a specific skill of your player's game. They can be used in MyTeam and MyCareer, and serve the same purpose. Help you upgrade your players' attributes, and allow them to reach their full potential.

There are a plethora of badges in NBA 2K24, and they are divided into five categories. These categories are finishing, shooting, defense, playmaking, and physicals.



Inside each category, there are many badges players can acquire and upgrade. To do that, they need to play games and gain points. These points can then be used to unlock badges.

Every badge has four tiers. These tiers are bronze, silver, gold, and Hall of Fame. There is also a limit on how many badges from each category a player can get. That limit depends on the players' build if we are talking about MyPLAYER or its badge slots for MyTeam.

Because of that, it's extremely important to know which are the best badges in the game.

Best badges in NBA 2K23

There still is no information on the badges that are coming to NBA 2K24. So, we are going to take a look at the best badges in NBA 2K23, since they are likely to continue to be the best ones in NBA 2K24.

In NBA 2K23, the Ankle Breaker badge continued to dominate the game. This badge has been extremely strong since its release, and we don't expect that to change.

This badge increases the chances of players "breaking their opponents' ankles" when performing dribble moves. It's very strong since it creates a lot of separation from the defender. This allows the player to take a wide-open shot.

With the ankle breaker badge your opponents will have a bad time guarding you.

Another badge that was extremely strong in NBA 2K23 was Handles for Days. This badge allows players to perform multiple moves in a row without losing much stamina.

Similar to Ankle Breaker, it makes it easier to create separation from the defender. It's a spectacular offensive badge, that makes the defender task to guard you much harder.

Green Machine was also a very good badge in NBA2K23. It "gives an additional shot boost" when players are achieving consecutive green releases.

However, this badge has more skill involved than others. You need to be very familiar with your shooting animation and have regular excellent releases. Otherwise, you won't be able to take full advantage of this badge.

The Anchor badge helps players block plenty of shots!

The Anchor badge was one of the best defensive badges in NBA 2K23. If your MyPLAYER character was a center, you needed to have this badge.

With the Anchor badge, players would become a dominant force under the basket. This would help them secure plenty of rebounds, dunk on opponents, and block shoots.

Changes we want to see in NBA 2K24

There are a couple of badges that need to be changed in NBA 2K24. Some need a boost, others a nerf, while others should arguably be removed from the title.

Among the badges that need a change, we have the Handles for Days one. This badge has been strong since it was introduced to the game. In NBA 2K23 every guard player needed to have this badge in the Hall of Fame tier.

If this badge is tuned down, we can see way more unselfish gameplay in MyPark or Pro-am. Instead of players just spamming dribble moves, we can actually have some ball movement and see "real basketball" being played. ´

So, a little nerf to the Handles for Days badge would be more than appropriate.

Spamming moves with the Handles for Days badge in MyPark is something every NBA 2K players has done.

However, there is one badge in specific that needs to be buffed in NBA 2K24. That's the Chase Down Artist badge.

This badge seemed almost useless in NBA 2K23. It wasn't worth having this badge in the majority of builds. In those where the badge was good to have, she didn't provide a lot of value.

So, NBA 2K24 needs to either buff this badge or completely remove it from the game.

Another badge that also needs a significant buff is the Work Horse badge. This badge "increases a player's speed and ability to get loose balls over the opponent".

However, that is not noticeable in the gameplay. So, a small adjustment to the badge would be good since it could make it much more viable.