NBA 2K24 is just around the corner, and players can't wait to get their hands on the game!

This edition brings plenty of new features, that can take the gameplay to a new level. However, some of these new features that were introduced in game modes such as The W, MyCareer, or The City, weren't well received by fans.

But there is something more important for NBA 2K players, especially new ones. That is mastering the art of shooting in NBA 2K24, something that will help players win plenty of games.

So, let's find out how to do just that.

How to shoot in NBA 2K24

Shooting is one of the most important NBA 2K24 controls. After all, if you don't score you can't win. However, it's not something easy to master, especially for players who are new to the title.

There are many different shots you can take in NBA 2K24, but the shoot button is the same for all of them. No matter if you are performing a fadeaway, three-point shoot, or a mid-range shoot, you will need to press and hold the right stick, X or Square button.

This might sound simple, but as was mentioned above, shooting is not an easy thing to master. You need to release the button at the perfect time, more specifically, when the shooting meter fills up.

Shooting tips

If you release the shooting button too late or too early, your player will most likely miss his shoot. With players that possess great shooting attributes, you might get away with some bad shots still going in. But you don't want to be relying on luck to win games.

It's worth noting that, every player has a different release. Some players have very quick releases, while others take more time shooting the ball. So, the way you time your shot will vary from player to player. This is something you can only master with time and a lot of practice.

If you are a MyTEAM player, we suggest you go the the practice mode and take plenty of shots with your players. This way, you will learn all of their releases and the differences between them. Practice until you become familiar with all of them.

For MyCareer players, go to the training facility, and practice your shoot there. After some time, it will become muscle memory, and you will start shooting only greens.