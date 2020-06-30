NBA 2K21 Cover Stars COUNTDOWN: Predictions, reveal dates, editions, news, updates, & much more

The front men of 2K’s next basketball game will be revealed this week, but who will it be?

NBA 2K21 made a huge splash during the PS5 reveal event in June.

Now the basketball sim is set to announce their cover stars. That’s right, STARS.

Let the countdown begin.

NBA 2K21 Cover Athletes

In a TikTok video last week, 2K20 cover star Anthony Davis gave fans three dates to keep in mind for the reveal of this year’s cover athlete.

Why three dates? Well it turns out NBA 2K21 will have three different cover athletes.

REVEAL: We all expect Zion to be one of the cover stars

We expect these covers to be on each different edition of the game. That’s one for the Standard Edition, one fo Digital Deluxe, and one for the Legends Edition.

2K has said the three dates for the reveal will be 30 June, 1 July, and 2 July.

That’s the next three days!

The order of the reveal is not known, but we expect them to start with the Standard Edition cover star and end with the Legends Edition.

NBA 2K21 Cover Athlete Predictions

Zion Williamson was front and center of the game reveal earlier this month.

That means we can expect him to be one of the cover stars.

Kobe Bryant is the sentimental favorite to be the Legends Edition cover star.

LEGEND: Kobe deserves a place on this year’s game

That leaves the Digital Deluxe cover…

Really it could be anyone. Giannis, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant are among our favorites, but it could just as easily be LeBron James, Steph Curry, or Luka Doncic.

