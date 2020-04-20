NBA 2K20: Beginner’s Guide to MyTEAM

Quarantine is here, and that means plenty of new faces in NBA 2K20’s MyTEAM.

NBA 2K21 is still months away, and quarantine is here. That means it’s a great time to get into MyTEAM.

MyTEAM is 2K’s answer to the Ultimate Team craze. It has some unique features, but can be a lot to take in.

Let’s go over how to build a legendary lineup for your MyTEAM in NBA 2K20.

Where to start

There are many game modes to choose from to show your skills

NBA 2K20’s MyTEAM mode has many different things to do, but everything revolves around different currencies.

You earn virtual currency (VC) from playing NBA 2K20 regardless of the game mode. And you can use the coins to purchase things for and outside of MyTEAM.

You earn MyTEAM points (MT) from games inside MyTEAM. These can be used for players and packs.

Rounding out currencies is Tokens, which are earned in MyTEAM game modes and unlock rewards by tier, along with a token market.

You earn packs from games inside MyTEAM or by purchasing them. You can open packs for different rewards, and sell the best pulls that you don’t need.

Different editions

YOU’RE RICH: The Digital Deluxe Edition gives plenty to start with in MyTEAM

Depending on the version of the game you purchased, you’ll start with different things in MyTEAM.

If you purchased the standard edition, you will not have any MyTEAM bonuses.

If you purchased the Digital Deluxe version, you will start with 35,000 Virtual Currency (VC), 10,000 MyTEAM Points, 10 MyTEAM League Packs, 5 Heat Check Packs, and 1 Saphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card.

And if you purchased the Legend Edition, you will start with 100,000 Virtual Currency (VC), 50,000 MyTeam points, 20 MyTEAM League Packs, 20 Heat Check Packs, 5 MyTEAM Theme Packs, and 2 Saphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards.

So what should you be spending on?

ACT FAST: The community marketplace waits for no one

Instead of spending your currency on packs and hoping, you can save it for particular players. While you don’t get pack extras this way, you get the exact player you’re looking for to complete your team.

Unlocking sets of players helps propel you to the greats, so this is also a worthy investment of tokens.

You can also use your currencies for entry fees into game modes. Mastering these game modes means big returns on your investment.

First Steps

Look through your daily, weekly, monthly, and lifetime challenges to earn more

One of the most effective ways to farm vc and mt is to take on challenges. Challenges are broken down into daily, weekly, monthly, and lifetime. These challenges help you pick up some extra value while grinding game modes.

At the cost of making you play certain players certain ways you’re often doubling rewards after the game. That’s well worth it in the long run.

Knocking out your challenges every day really helps give you an edge to forming your legendary lineup.

Finding your strengths

Lebron James brings it all on both sides of the court at small forward

There are over 100 kinds of players in NBA 2K, each coming with different badges. Finding the right balance for your playstyle is very important. Whether you want your point guard to be lights out from distance or a wizard distributing the ball, it all changes your team dynamic.

To find your strengths play a few matches and spend entire games on one positional player. A good one to start with is Power Forward, since the position has evolved so much over time. Whether you’re a stretch four, paint beast, or somewhere in between, you should give each a try to find your fit.

Once you know the archetypes you play best with, you can optimize your MyTEAM so you can outplay stock lineups.

End goals

Earn the Player of the Month while picking up mt and tokens in Unlimited

Once you’ve strengthened your team to where you’re comfortable, you can start grinding modes like MyTEAM Unlimited. As long as you can win big before you lose three times, you’ll reach the best rewards.

While there isn’t a ranked mode in NBA 2K20’s MyTEAM you can still find stiff competition at the top level of play. That means you’ll always have the challenge of growing and adapting to the best.