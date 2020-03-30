NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Locker Codes, Triple Threat, Virtual Currency & more

It’s a fan favourite game mode, but how will MyTEAM shape up on NBA 2K21?

The NBA 2K series is the elite basketball sim on consoles currently, there’s no doubt about that.

But, with EA set to revive their NBA Live series next year, the competition to be the #1 NBA game is well and truly on.

Now one game-mode which stands out amongst the pack is the MyTEAM game mode and, with NBA Live likely to put a lot of work into their Ultimate Team Mode, 2K will want to ensure its bigger and better than.

Here is what we want to see on NBA 2K21’s MyTEAM.

Locker Codes

It’s one of the features which has made fans love NBA 2K over the years, and we doubt it will be going away anytime soon.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21: Everything you need to know

In a sports gaming world dominated by virtual currencies – and NBA 2K are guilty of overemphasising the need for VC themselves – it is nice to have a freebie thrown in every now and again.

That’s exactly what Locker Codes are, they are a free reward of some sort. Whether that be tokens, players, packs or anything in between, it means you can improve your team without having to invest any actual cash.

Triple Threat

While some sports games get harsh feedback on their secondary gameplay modes, there are no qualms about the Triple Threat mode on 2K.

TT! The Triple Threat mode is a fan favourite!

It’s such a simple mode, yet it’s incredibly effective and what makes it even better is the fact that there are equally good rewards whether you play online or offline.

It’s a mode which doesn’t need a whole load of changing and one which we are sure will appear in NBA 2K21.

The Agenda

This is a great way for newbies to get stuck into MyTEAM, or just those who don’t really know which area of the mode they fancy.

125?! The Agenda can spring up some disappointing rewards

READ MORE: PS5: Everything to know so far

It gives you challenges daily, although the rewards for completing these challenges can sometimes be a little bit futile. An increase in the quality of rewards would definitely encourage more 2K players to get stuck in with The Agenda.

Virtual Currency

Now we’ve talked about it already, but the issue of Virtual Currency is something which remains in NBA 2K.

It’s one of those love or hate things really, for those who have a bit of spare cash and want to invest it in making their MyTEAM better then they can do, but the issue lies within the pay-to-win aspect.

PAY UP: VC doesn’t cheap

Those who either can’t or simply don’t want to spend money on the game are left behind by those who do because their team simply can’t compete with their opponents.

READ MORE: The best badges to use in NBA 2K20

In an ideal world, VC wouldn’t exist. But the reality is, it’s going nowhere anytime soon, so it’s something people will have to get used too.