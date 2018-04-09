header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NBA 2K

09 Apr 2018

NBA 2017/18: 5 things we learned last week

NBA 2017/18: 5 things we learned last week

As the regular season comes to a close, we take a look at what we learned last week as some rookies stood up, stars saw the surgery table, and old faces were rehired

Jump To
Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy