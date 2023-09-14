Mortal Kombat 1 September Patch: Full notes

A Mortal Kombat 1 patch was detailed by NetherRealm Studios on 14 September, coinciding with the game's early access launch.

Naturally, don't expect any significant changes, but rather some quality of life and bug fixes as the devs prepare for the full launch, where servers will be put to the test, considering Mortal Kombat 1 is releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.

Sadly, no last-gen consoles were announced, meaning no PS4 or Xbox One versions. In any case, check out the full MK1 September patch notes below.

Mortal Kombat September 1 patch

The patch notes are broken down per system, with all console versions receiving changes. No PC patch notes are available at the moment.

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S patch notes

General

General bug fixes

Added and fleshed out accessibility options

Character polish and tuning pass

Added numerous additional finishing moves

Improved and refined UI to include additional new options

Invasions

Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters

General UI Improvements

General bug fixes

Rebalanced boss fights

Adjusted mesa progression

Added Season 1 content

Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa

Story

Improvements to the movie player

Visual polish to numerous scenes

Tuning of the story finale and final boss

4k resolution movies added

Online

Improvements to matchmaking

Bug fixes to online modes

Nintendo Switch patch notes

General

Enables additional character/kameo roster, additional arenas, and kustomization

Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, practice mode

Enables Towers and Tournament modes

General bug fixes

Story

Enables full story campaign

Online

Enables online gameplay

