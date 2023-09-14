Mortal Kombat 1 September Patch: Full notes

A Mortal Kombat 1 patch was detailed by NetherRealm Studios on 14 September, coinciding with the game's early access launch.
Naturally, don't expect any significant changes, but rather some quality of life and bug fixes as the devs prepare for the full launch, where servers will be put to the test, considering Mortal Kombat 1 is releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.
Sadly, no last-gen consoles were announced, meaning no PS4 or Xbox One versions. In any case, check out the full MK1 September patch notes below.
Mortal Kombat September 1 patch
The patch notes are broken down per system, with all console versions receiving changes. No PC patch notes are available at the moment.
PS5 and Xbox Series X/S patch notes
General
- General bug fixes
- Added and fleshed out accessibility options
- Character polish and tuning pass
- Added numerous additional finishing moves
- Improved and refined UI to include additional new options
Invasions
- Substantial revisions and polish on various encounters
- General UI Improvements
- General bug fixes
- Rebalanced boss fights
- Adjusted mesa progression
- Added Season 1 content
- Added challenge towers in the gateway mesa
Story
- Improvements to the movie player
- Visual polish to numerous scenes
- Tuning of the story finale and final boss
- 4k resolution movies added
Online
- Improvements to matchmaking
- Bug fixes to online modes
Nintendo Switch patch notes
General
- Enables additional character/kameo roster, additional arenas, and kustomization
- Enables full tutorials, fatality practice, practice mode
- Enables Towers and Tournament modes
- General bug fixes
Story
- Enables full story campaign
Online
- Enables online gameplay
