Mortal Kombat 1 is the next evolution in NetherRealm Studios' iconic franchise. Revamping the system mechanics by turning the series into an assist fighter, last-gen console users are wondering if they'll be able to play MK1 on PlayStation 4.

A version of MK1 will be coming to Nintendo Switch, a relatively weak system, especially compared to current-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Fans pleading for Mortal Kombat to be on PS4 have solid grounds to believe a last-gen version could be conceived.

So, let's answer your most burning question - Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to PS4?

Will Mortal Kombat 1 be on PS4?

Bad news for PS4 users

While yes, Mortal Kombat 1 will be optimised for Nintendo Switch just like Mortal Kombat 11, the previous title in the franchise was, there are no plans to bring MK1 to PlayStation 4 or any other last-gen consoles as of right now.

According to the official MK1 FAQ page, NetherRealm studios will be directly developing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of Mortal Kombat 1, delegating the PC port to QLOC while Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive are joining forces for the Nintendo Switch version.

Mortal Kombat 11 sold over 15 million copies worldwide as of April 2023, and while we don't have an exact number for how many of those were Switch copies, NetherRealm was reportedly happy with the performance of the port, with fans praising how incredibly well optimised it was.

It stands to reason that NetherRealm would make an effort to get MK1 running on the Switch. Sadly, now that their main development team has moved on from previous generation consoles, that means Mortal Kombat 1 is unlikely to ever come out to PlayStation 4.

Hey, never say never, though, the PS4 install-base is still huge, and the teams working on Mortal Kombat ports in the past have proven to be incredible at making certain compromises while still delivering a quality product on inferior hardware.

And that's it! If you want more news, check out all Mortal Kombat 1 voice actors.