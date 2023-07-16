Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Nintendo Switch? That's what MK fans are wondering ahead of the 2023 fighting game's release later this year.

Mortal Kombat 1 looks absolutely beautiful, trying to make the most out of current-gen hardware. Sadly for those still playing last-gen consoles, it's been confirmed that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users won't be getting Mortal Kombat 1.

So, where does that leave the Nintendo Switch? Sure, it's Nintendo's most recent system, but it doesn't hold a candle to the PS5 or the Xbox Series X/S.

We've got everything you need to know about MK1 on Switch right here!

Is Mortal Kombat 1 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via the Steam Store. MK1 is also making its way to Nintendo Switch, just like Mortal Kombat 11 did in 2019.

The Switch will be able to play MK1 in up to Full HD 1080p on your TV and at 60 frames per second too, if your TV is up to it. You won't be able to play MK1 in 4K on Switch though.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Switch is also the only way to play MK1 on the go, as the regular Switch can play MK1 in up to 720p HD on its 6.2 inch display. Those with the OLED Switch will also be able to play in 720p, but on a 7 inch display.

MK1 characters

We have a dedicated article for you to check out all confirmed characters in Mortal Kombat 1. Expect classics such as Lui Kang, Sub-zero and Scorpion.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

New to Mortal Kombat 1 are Kameo fighters. They are assists that can help you in kombat (we had to do it) in several interesting ways. These include iconic characters that may not initially have a spot in the starting roster, like Jax, but could transition to playable characters in the future.

Lastly, if leaks are to be believed, pre-order content includes playable characters from The Suicide Squad and The Boys including Homelander, Peacemaker and Quan Chi.

Mortal Kombat 1 release date

Mortal Kombat 1's release date is 19 September 2023. This is the case for all systems and everywhere worldwide. So, this is the date to mark in your calendars!

MK1 is available to pre-order right now from the relevant retailers for your gaming system of choice.

Mortal Kombat 1 price

Mortal Kombat 1's price doesn't change depending on the system you're planning on playing on, which is unusual these days. MK1 is currently available to pre-order for £59.99/$69.99.

If you want the Premium version of the game though, you'll need to cough up slightly more. This is coming in at £84.99/$109.99, but you do get a lot more for your money including in-game currency and early access from 14th September.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Lastly, players on PS5 and Series X/S can get the "Kollector's Edition", which comes in at £239.99/$249.99, but it is the ultimate version of the game for Mortal Kombat gamers.

Extra items bundled in with the Kollector's Edition include the aforementioned Early access, a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE and an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin. You also get three exclusive art prints, as well as a steel case for the game and 2,700 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency).

Mortal Kombat 1 trailer

Mortal Kombat 1 was announced in May 2023 thanks to the announcement trailer below. If you haven't seen it yet, you're missing out, because it shows us what we can expect to see in September this year: