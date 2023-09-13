Want to know the Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements? Well, you're in luck since NetherRealm Studios finally shared with fans the minimum and recommended PC specs you'll need to run MK1.

You might be thinking that since it's a fighting game it won't be as demanding as an open-world for instance and while it may be the case, MK1 is no slouch in the graphical department, so you'll need at least a semi-decent rig to run MK1.

So if you're interested in knowing whether or not you'll be able to cause mayhem against your friends pulling off all the MK1 fatalities on them, read on to find out about the Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements.

Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements

NetherRealm Studios shared a nice infographic with all the information you need, which you can see down below.

click to enlarge Credit: NetherRealm Studios MK1 PC system requirements

MK1 minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600, AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon RX 470 or INTEL Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

MK1 recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 or 11 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400k, AMD Ryzen 5 3600x

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Can I run Mortal Kombat 1?

There are several ways for you to check if you can run MK1 on your current setup, with most users using a benchmark tool of some kind.

Our go-to sites are System Requirements Lab and PCGameBenchMark. Both will allow you to confirm whether or not you can run MK1, giving you helpful information as to what your PC is lacking in case you can't.

Of course, even if these benchmarks say you can't run it, it might simply mean you'll have to turn the graphical settings to the lowest.

And that's it!