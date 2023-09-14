Mortal Kombat 1 Post-Credits Scene Explained

Mortal Kombat 1 is out in the wild and fans are enjoying everything the game has to offer, including all the amazing new fatalities, the Kameo system, and much more. Of course, a lot of NetherRealm fans interested in the story are wondering about the Mortal Kombat 1 post-credits scene.

Unlike other fighting games like Street Fighter or Tekken, story modes in Mortal Kombat are a huge part of the experience, with NetherRealm Studios crafting cinematic top-of-the-line cutscenes to captivate players.

It goes without saying, but HUGE spoilers are in order for Mortal Kombat 1 story mode. So you've been warned!

Is there a post-credits scene in Mortal Kombat 1?

The answer is yes, there is a post-credits scene in MK1. In fact, there's even a mid-credits scene. Now, once again we issue a spoiler warning in case you don't want to ruin the experience because we're about to detail what the post-credits scene teases.

MK1 post-credits scene explained

Fire God Liu Kang is here!

It's no secret that time travel and alternate universes have been a huge part of recent Mortal Kombat titles, and the MK1 post-credits scene suggests one more threat is coming to cause havoc on Earth Realm.

After Liu Kang manages to recruit an impressive army of fighters from across different timelines, which lets us see some interesting combinations like a gender-bent Jonny Cage, they take on Shang Tsung's brigade to eradicate his evil from this and every other timeline in existence, succeeding in the end.

Following the carnage, we see Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Raiden, and Kung Lao having tea while enjoying a rare moment of relaxation. Cage mentions that he's writing and directing a movie based on the events that just transpired and even offers the warriors small parts as cameos (not a subtle nod to the main gimmick of MK1 - the Kameo system), which they all rejected for various reasons.

Sadly, that moment of peace might have been but an oasis in the middle of the dessert because as soon as Liu Kang mentions with an optimistic tone that the "realms are in safe hands" we see a Titan version of Havik joined by alternate versions of iconic characters like Quan-Chi/Sub-Zero arrive to assess the carnage that the war between Liu Kang and Shang Tsung left behind.

Looking for a piece of the action, Havik seemingly intends to bring chaos to all the realms, possibly hinting at him being the villain of an upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 DLC.

You can check the full scene down below.

And that's it! Are you excited for the future of MK1?